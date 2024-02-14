Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Spurs vs Mavericks (How to Bet on Victor Wembanyama's Player Props)
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks for the third time this season. The Mavericks lead the season series 2-0 with Luka Doncic averaging 36 points per game against the Spurs this year.
While the Mavericks have some injury questions in this game around the likes of Doncic and Kyrie Irving, we are still able to hit the player prop market for both Dallas and San Antonio stars like Victor Wembanyama.
With the All-Star break near, let's target some prop bets on a crowded Wednesday slate. Here's my three favorite for Spurs vs. Mavericks:
Best Prop Bets for Spurs vs Mavericks
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 2.5 Blocks
- Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 Points
- Devin Vassell UNDER 4.5 Assists
Victor Wembanyama OVER 2.5 Blocks
Wembanyama is one of the best defenders in the NBA as a rookie. For the season he is averaging a whopping 3.2 blocks per game.
In his previous game, last Tuesday against the Toronto Raptors, he logged double digit (10) blocks. He became the first player in over three years to do so in a triple-double (and he did it in just 29 minutes).
I will take my chances for him to get at least three blocks tonight.
Luka Doncic OVER 32.5 Points
Doncic is nursing a broken nose prior to tonight, but he has played through the last several games while taking a protective mask on-and-off at times. While there is a chance he doesn't play with this being the Mavs' last game before the All-Star break, I'll take my chances that he can dominate if he steps on the floor.
With the rest of the injury report littered with key players, Doncic's usage will probably be just as high as it would be in any other game.
For the season Doncic is averaging 34.3 points per game and over the past 10 games he is averaging 37.4 points per game.
Devin Vassell UNDER 4.5 Assists
Over the last two months, Tre Jones has seen an increase in minutes which has slotted him into the primary facilitator role. Predeictably, Vassell's assist numbers are down from what they were earlier in the season.
Over the past 10 games he has gone under 4.5 assists eight times. And the games that he went over he logged five and six assists showing that he does not have potential to destroy this line on a random night.
For the season he has only been able to go over 27% of the time. Play this line confidently at 4.5 but be careful at 3.5 because he does get hooked at four assists from time to time.
