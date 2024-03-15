Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Hornets: Target the OVER on THIS Bradley Beal Player Prop
The Phoenix Suns take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight in a tale of two seasons. The Suns, who sit at seventh in the Western Conference, have everything to play for. The Hornets, who have a record of 17-49, are already looking ahead to next season.
With that in mind, there should be Hornets players such as Brandon Miller who might have favorable props because he could more opportunity since the game outcome might not matter as much.
But instead, I decided to focus on the offensive prowess of the Suns who are trying to get the 6th seed so they do not have to compete in the play-in tournament.
New DraftKings Sportsbook users, sign up below and get $150 in bonus bets as soon as you sign up and make a $5 first bet
Best Prop Bets for Suns vs Hornets
- Kevin Durant OVER 32.5 Points and Rebounds
- Bradley Beal OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 First Quarter Rebounds
Kevin Durant OVER 32.5 Points and Rebounds
Over the last 10 games, Durant has averaged 29.6 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game. In the last five games he has gone over 32.5 PR's four times with stat lines of 43, 38, 55, 45 and 32 PR's (40.8 PR's per game).
Part of his recent uptick in production is because the Suns are in the heat of a playoff race. They stand just 1.5 games back from the 5th seed and are only 3.5 games ahead of the 10th seed.
With so much variabilty in the West right now, the Suns will look to lean on their stars and I think that will mean more production from Durant down the stretch.
Bradley Beal OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Beal has gone over 27.5 PRA's in each of the last six games and during that stretch he is averaging 17.2 PRA's in the first half.
Going against the Hornets tonight, I think he will be able to make it seven straight. The Hornets give up the 12th most points in the NBA (117), the 3rd most rebounds per game (45.5) and the 7th most assists per game (28.1).
Jusuf Nurkic OVER 3.5 First Quarter Rebounds
Nurkic has gotten at least 4 rebounds in the first quarter in seven straight games (averaging 6 first quarter boards).
And as I mentioned earlier, the Hornets are one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA and also give up the 6th most rebounds to opposing centers (13).
Also, for the season Nurkic is averaging 8 minutes in the first quarter and in the last game against the Hornets he was able to pull down six rebounds in the opening quarter.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.