Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Kings: Look For The OVER On Kevin Durant's Points and Assists prop
The Phoenix Suns will play the Sacramento Kings tonight in a potential preview of what is to come in the Play-In Tournament.
Currently, the Suns sit at seventh in the West while the Kings come in at eighth. They have played each other four times already this season and tonight will be their fifth time but it most likely will not be their last this season.
For the player props in this game, I am looking at Kevin Durant to continue his dominance against the Kings and Domantas Sabonis to continue his trend of going under on his props.
Best Prop Bets Today for Suns vs Kings
- Domantas Sabonis UNDER 27.5 Points and Assists
- Jusuf Nurkic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Kevin Durant OVER 28.5 Points and Assists
Domantas Sabonis UNDER 27.5 Points and Assists
In the last 10 games, Sabonis is averaging 22.7 PAs per game and has gone under 27.5 PAs in nine games. That includes the last five games where he averaged 6.2 assists per game (down from 8.2 assists on the year).
Tonight, Sabonis will play a Suns team that is in the top half of the NBA in total points and assists allowed.
Final Verdict: With Malik Monk going down with an injury late in March, the Kings needed to make up the production they would be missing without the leading Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Sabonis has not been able to step up scoring-wise and his stats continue to fall short of the props the books set him at.
Jusuf Nurkic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists
Nurkic is an underrated passing big man, and going against Sabonis who leads his team in assists, he might get overlooked — but not by me.
In the last five games, Nurkic has gone over 15.5 RA's each time logging games of 4, 6, 6, 6, and 10 assists.
The Kings are also a favorable matchup for Nurkic as they give up 12.4 rebounds to centers (20th in the NBA) and 3.7 assists to centers (24th in the NBA).
Final Verdict: With a favorable matchup, his recent string of success passing the ball, and with his season average of 11.1 rebounds per game, it seems automatic that he gets at least 16 RA's tonight.
Kevin Durant OVER 28.5 Points and Assists
Kevin Durant has taken advantage of the Kings in the last three matchups. In those games, he tallied 30, 31, and 32 PA's.
But what I like most about this prop isn't the matchup, it is the amount of minutes Durant has been playing this season. This year, Durant is averaging 37.1 minutes per game. In games where he has played 37 minutes, he has gone over 28.5 PAs 71% of the time (29/41).
Final Verdict: Durant's PA line is lower than usual because he hasn't been able to go over 28.5 as of late. But looking at the totality of the season (68% over rate at 28.5), paired with the amount he is playing, and with the matchup being against the Kings, I think the over hits tonight.
