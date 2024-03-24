Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs Bucks: Target Kris Middleton Coming Off Rest
The Milwaukee Bucks face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in a potential NBA Finals preview. The Bucks come in as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-25 record and the Thunder come in as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 49-20 record.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kris Middleton are the only players listed on the injury report but both are probable to play. So it looks like we will get both teams at full strength for tonight.
I am looking for another solid all-around performance from Middleton and for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to take advantage of the suspect Bucks perimeter defense.
Here's my three favorite player props for this marquee matchup on Sunday night.
Best Prop Bets for Thunder vs Bucks
- Kris Middleton OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Kris Middleton OVER 2.5 First Quarter Points
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points
Kris Middleton OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
I recommended taking Middleton's PRA's against the Celtics last Thursday and he was able to log 34 PRA's. It was a sign that Middleton is fully 100% after missing over a month with an ankle injury.
In his past two games since returning from that injury, Middleton has tallied 22 points in each of the games and has shot over 50% from the floor both times (8/11 and 8/15). It may be a short sample size but Middleton has answered the call and that is very promising.
I still believe this line is too low, despite the Thunder being good defensively and Antetokounmpo playing tonight. Look for Middleton, who is coming off rest against the Nets the other night, to continue to knock the preverbial rust off.
Kris Middleton OVER 2.5 First Quarter Points
As mentioned earlier, Middleton has been able to produce in the scoring column with 22 points over his last couple games. In the first quarter of those games he was able to put up five and eight points respectively.
With his minutes only increasing from here on out, Middleton will continue to play a bigger role in the offense and starting out strong should be a point of emphasis.
Also, prior to his injury, Middleton had gone over 2.5 points in the opening quarter in seven of the last eight games. So a return-to-form leads me to believe he can go over this prop against the Thunder.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 30.5 Points
Gilgeous-Alexander is second in the NBA in scoring with 30.8 points per game. Tonight against the Bucks should be no different for him.
The Bucks give up the second most points to opposing point guards with 26.2 per game and are ranked in the bottom half defensively as they allow 117.2 points per game. That should be easy pickens for Shai who has scored at least 31 points in eight of the last 10 games where he has played 37+ minutes.
