Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3 (Bet on THIS Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Player Prop)
By Reed Wallach
The Dallas Mavericks host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday afternoon in a high leverage game between two teams vying for a spot in the Western Conference Finals.
While the stars are set to show up, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I’m targeting Dallas Mavericks’ role players in Josh Green and Tim Hardaway as well to make some money in Game 3.
Below, you’ll find my favorite player props for Saturday’s Game 3 with the series tied at one game a piece.
Best NBA Playoffs Player Props for Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 3
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 12.5 Rebounds + Assists
- Josh Green OVER 5.5 Points
- Tim Hardaway Jr. UNDER 11.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 12.5 Rebounds + Assists
The runner up for MVP has cleared this prop in both games this series, grabbing a total of 21 rebounds while dishing out 17 assists.
SGA’s usage is sky high to begin with and with Josh Giddey seeing less time due to poor play, the ball is sticking with the team’s best player even more.
Further, considering the size Dallas has in the front court, OKC has made an emphasis to send more players to the glass to help limit second chances, which has led to plenty of more rebound chances for Gilgeous-Alexander.
After having more than 12 rebound chances per game in the first round, SGA is up to 16 in the first two games.
Josh Green OVER 5.5 Points
Green has scored 11 points in each of the first two games, and with the Mavericks returning home, I like him to keep playing a role as a scorer as the Thunder look to slow down Luka Doncic.
Green is a 38% three-point shooter on a low volume, but has had plenty of open looks due to the OKC defensive scheme. This series he has made six of his 13 three-point attempts (46%). Even with a slight drop in efficiency, the volume is there to support him making two threes, and of course he can get to the rim and finish as well.
The Arizona product should continue to see minutes in the high teen’s to low 20’s, so I like him to easily clear this modest mark.
Tim Hardaway Jr. UNDER 11.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
THJ missed most of the first round with a nagging ankle injury, but returned for this series.
After a quiet Game 1 in which he scored two points with two rebounds in 17 minutes, he exploded in Game 2, scoring 17 points in 19 minutes.
However, I’m going back to fading Hardaway Jr., who is a poor defender and reliant on his three-point shooting. He is a streaky player that can be quickly played off the floor if the shot isn’t falling.
While dangerous, he is simply out there to shoot, making me comfortable that he cools off after making six of his 10 field goal attempts.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.