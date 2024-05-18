Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 6 (Bet THIS Kyrie Irving Player Prop)
By Reed Wallach
The Mavericks seized control of the Western Conference semifinals series against the Thunder and will look to close it out with a win on Saturday in Game 6.
In the player prop market, I’m focused on a pair of key players in Kyrie Irving and Jalen Williams, but also another seldom used role player in Tim Hardaway Jr.
Keep reading to find out how I’m betting on each player on Saturday in this potential close out game.
Best NBA Player Props for Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 6
- Kyrie Irving OVER 5.5 Assists
- Jalen Williams OVER 23.5 Points + Assists
- Tim Hardaway Jr. UNDER 6.5 Points
Kyrie Irving OVER 5.5 Assists
Irving finished Game 5 with only four assists, but that number was suppressed due to poor shot variance, posting 13 potential assists, so there were plenty of opportunities for him to clear his assist prop that was at 6.5.
Now, we get 5.5, which he went over in Game 2, Game 3 and Game 4 with ease, totaling 27 assists.
He has been taking on more of a role as a passer this series, averaging 14 potential assists to go with nearly seven assists. I’ll bank on some better results on his feeds and go over this assists prop.
Jalen Williams OVER 23.5 Points + Assists
It hasn’t been the best series for Williams, who is averaging 16 points and five assists on nearly 41% shooting from the field and 31% shooting from beyond the arc.
However, Williams’ usage continues to be high, tallying nearly 10 potential assists while taking at least 12 shots per game in the series.
The Thunder need to find other answers on offense outside of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Williams is playing nearly 39 minutes per game. I expect him to continue to get chances to produce and he has already in two games while tallying 20 or more in four of the five.
Tim Hardaway Jr. UNDER 6.5 Points
Hardaway is a streaky player, and he may see his minutes getting diminished more and more as the series enters its final stages. Jason Kidd turned to Jaden Hardy in spot minutes in the first half of Game 5 at the expense of THJ, who played a series low 12 minutes.
He scored five points in Game 5, his second straight game under this mark after running, highlighted by 17 points in Game 3. However, since then, his usage is dwindling, and I’ll fade him in Game 6.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.