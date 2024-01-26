Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Thunder vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson will feast on his PRA line
The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder who are currently on a four game winning streak and sit atop the Western Conference.
They have met once before this season with the Pelicans winning 110-106, and CJ McCollum leading the game in points with 29, will the game script be similar in New Orleans on Friday night? Or can we count on a big outing from Zion Williamson?
Here's some player props that I am locking in for tonight's matchup.
Best Player Props for Thunder vs. Pelicans
- Zion Williamson OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- CJ McCollum OVER 17.5 Points
- Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 Assists
Zion Williamson OVER 33.5 PRA's
For Zion Williamson, this total comes down to minutes played. In the last 22 games when he has played 28 or more minutes he has hit this line 20 times. The misses were 28 PRA's and 31 PRA's respectively.
In the last matchup against OKC this season, Williamson tallied 38 PRA's. And in the last three matchups against the Thunder prior to this season, he totaled 39, 41, and 36 PRA's.
I also like this matchup for him outside of the data. Simply put, there is nobody that has the size and strength on the Thunder to guard him. And coming off a few days rest, and a couple close misses on this line––maybe he is due––I think that everything is falling into place for a big night.
CJ McCollum OVER 17.5 Points
McCollum is averaging 18.3 points per game over the last 10 games for the Pelicans and as mentioned earlier he was the leading scorer in the last matchup between these teams.
In the month of January he is averaging 19.9 points per game on 14.1 shots per game so I think the volume is there. He is also making about 4 threes per game so as long as he can make his long-range opportunities count, he can scrape together 6-7 points in other ways.
Chet Holmgren OVER 2.5 assists
Holmgren is averaging 4.1 potential assists over the last seven games. That should give him a floor of right around 2 assists per game and he is averaging 2.8 assists per game on the season.
But if the volume scares you away, I would point to the Pelicans passing defense against centers. They give up the fourth most assists to centers in the NBA so if Holmgren can dish some drive-and-kicks, this could hit.
