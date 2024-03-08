Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs Cavaliers: Target the UNDER On This Kyle Anderson prop
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Timberwolves-Cavs matchup on Friday night.
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers face off tonight for the first time this NBA season.
But it won't contain the usual suspects as Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are out for the Cavaliers and Karl Anthony-Towns — as well as possibly Anthony Edwards after leaving last night's game multiple times — are out for the Timberwolves.
So with the players still left in tonight's matchup, I am looking at three unders to cash in on.
Best Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs Cavaliers
- Kyle Anderson UNDER 9.5 Points
- Jarrett Allen UNDER 1.5 Blocks
- Darius Garland UNDER 5.5 First Quarter Points
Kyle Anderson UNDER 9.5 Points
Even with the injury to Towns, Anderson has not had any extra scoring output. In last night's game against the Indiana Pacers he only had three points and in his previous four games he has gone under 9.5 points each time.
For the last 20 games, Anderson is under this line in 95% of the games (19) and is averaging just 5.2 shots per game, indicating little risk for an offensive outburst.
Also, the Cavaliers are the second-best defense in the NBA in terms of points allowed with an average of 109.5 points given up per game.
Jarrett Allen UNDER 1.5 Blocks
A few nights ago I took Allen's over in rebounds but tonight I am looking at his under on 1.5 blocks.
Over the last 12 games he has gone under this prop 11 times and the Timberwolves rank 6th in the NBA in blocks allowed to opposing centers with just 1.5 blocks per game.
Against what could be a depleted Timberwolves team, there might be opportunities for Allen in certain apects of the game but blocks are not one of them.
Darius Garland UNDER 5.5 First Quarter Points
The Cavaliers are looking for extra scoring with Mitchell, Strus and Mobley all out tonight. And while Garland might be able to provide that in the game, his first quarter line is too high.
In the past five games he has gone under four times and over the last 14 games he has gone under 13 times. He also only logged two or fewer points in eight of those game as well.
Going against the top ranked scoring defense in the league (106.5 points against) and 4th best scoring defense against opposing point guards (22.3 points against), will make tonight tough for Garland.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
