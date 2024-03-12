Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs Clippers: Target THIS Kawhi Leonard Prop
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers play for the fourth and final time tonight. The Timberwolves lead the season series 2-1 while the Clippers won the last game 89-83.
Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are all game time decisions but each one of them looks like they could play.
So I have put my trust into the fact that these guys will suit up tonight and we can earn some money.
Best Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard UNDER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 34.5 Points and Assists
- Rudy Gobert OVER 15.5 Rebounds
Kawhi Leonard UNDER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
Starting off with a very unique — and specific — Leonard prop; we are looking for him to get a maximum of one assist in the first quarter.
This is a prop he has cashed in the past as he has gone under in eight of the last 10 games and under in 14 of the last 20 games.
The Timberwolves also pose a tough matchup as they are the top scoring defense in the NBA (106.8) and allow the 2nd fewest assists (24.4).
Anthony Edwards UNDER 34.5 Points and Assists
Edwards has had some sensational games this season, including a 44-point outburst against the Pacers five days ago. But with that being said, he has not been able to go over 35.5 PA's very often.
Over the last five games he has gone under four times and over the last 10 games he has gone under seven times. Pair that with the fact that in the six previous games he has played against the Clippers he has gone under five times, I like it to happen again tonight.
Rudy Gobert OVER 15.5 Rebounds
If there is one player who has seen an increase in stats with the absence of Karl Anthony-Towns, it's Rudy Gobert.
Since Towns went down eight games ago against the Pacers, Gobert is averaging 15.3 rebounds per game and has gone over this line 6 times.
The Clippers are also ranked 23rd in the NBA in total rebounds per game and over the last five games against them, Gobert has gone over 15.5 boards three times — and those games were with Towns. It might be too big of a line for most, but count me in on Gobert's rebounding tear.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
