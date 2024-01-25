Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs. Nets: Target Rudy Gobert to Continue PRA Tear
Breaking down the best prop bets in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves-Brooklyn Nets matchup.
The Brookly Nets welcome in the Minnesota Timberwolves for their third game in four nights at the Barclays Center tonight.
The game tips off at 7:30 EST and if you are looking to add a bit of juice in the prop market, look towards Rudy Gobert.
Timberwolves vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Rudy Gobert OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Mike Conley UNDER 7.5 Assists
- Mikal Bridges OVER 22.5 Points
Rudy Gobert OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
As of late the Frenchman has become a much bigger part of the TImberwolves offense, and that boads well for his PRA (Points + Rebounds + Assists) line.
I'm looking at his 28.5 PRA's for a few reasons. As mentioned earlier, with Gobert more involved as of late, that number is more than attainable.
In the last 20 games when he logged more than 30 minutes played, he has gotten 25+ PRA's every time. Among those 20 games, he has gotten 26+ PRA's in 19 of them.
The issue tonight is whether he will play. If he does, look for Gobert to be on the court plenty –– he is averaging 34.3 minutes per game in the month of January –– and expect him to smash this number just as he did last night against the Wizards (19 points, 16 rebounds, one assist).
Mike Conley UNDER 7.5 Assists
Another play on the Timberwolves side that sticks out is Mike Conley UNDER 7.5 assists. It is a number he has hit in just four of his last 13 games while only averaging 6.4 assists per game.
The play might seem counterintuitive with how involved Gobert has been considering he is not exactly creating his own shot, but this mark seems too high for Conley, especially with the possibility of T-Wolves players sitting out against the Nets.
So with Conley potentially returning to the court from his reported illness last night, I would say hold off on the assist count and take the under.
Mikal Bridges OVER 22.5 Points
Despite it not showing up in the win column, Bridges is having his best month points-per-game-wise with 23.9 PPG. So despite the matchup being against a team who is tied for first in the Western Conference, I am still interested.
Bridges is shooting 18.1 shots per game –– up from 15.5 last month –– and shooting at a 44.8% clip from the field –– which is a full percentage point higher than last month –– while playing 4.4 more minutes per game this month compared to last month.
The usage is a good sign, and it is also smart to keep in mind, the last time we saw Bridges he put up 26 shots and 36 points against the New York Knicks. Both of those marks were his third highest of the season.
