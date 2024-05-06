Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 (Naz Reid’s Time to Shine?)
By Peter Dewey
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves played a terrific Game 1, with the Timberwolves pulling off a major upset to take a 1-0 series lead.
One of my favorite ways to bet on the NBA is in the prop market, and some great players in this series make picking props extremely fun.
After watching Game 1, where should we look in the prop market in Game 2?
There are two stars that I’m betting on, but the Sixth Man of the Year – Naz Reid – is a perfect target if you’re looking for an undervalued player in this matchup.
Let’s break down the top props for Nuggets-Wolves Game 2:
Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
- Nikola Jokic OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points
- Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Nikola Jokic OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
There was an interesting note from Game 1 that I think can help us hit on a plus-money prop in Game 2.
Nikola Jokic made 2-of-9 shots from beyond the arc in Game 1, settling for a lot of jumpers – something the Wolves seemed content to give him.
While the 3-point shot isn’t the biggest strength in The Joker’s game, he still shot 35.9 percent from deep this season. I also found an interesting trend for Jokic against Rudy Gobert that feeds this prop as well.
Since the bubble in 2020, Jokic has faced Gobert 11 times in the regular season. In seven of those games, he’s hit two or more shots from beyond the arc. When you look at the playoffs, Jokic made multiple 3s in three of the five games between these teams last postseason.
He’s undervalued to be plus money at just 1.5 treys on Monday.
Naz Reid OVER 9.5 Points
Naz Reid had a massive Game 1, shooting 7-for-11 from the field and scoring 16 points, the third time he’s scored double digits in five tries this postseason.
Chris Finch went small at one point in Game 1, playing Reid as the true center, and if he trusts the Sixth Man of the Year with that again, his minutes should continue to rise.
I love taking Reid to score 10 or more points if he sees the same usage as he did in Game 1.
Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Anthony Edwards has been dominant this postseason, averaging 33.4 points per game and scoring 33 or more points in four of his five games.
He’s dropped 40 and 43 points in his last two games, killing Denver from the start in Game 1.
Last postseason, Edwards averaged 31.6 points per game, so it’s not new that he’s averaging over 30 again this postseason.
The key with Ant is his usage, as he’s taken 23 or more shots in each game where he’s cleared this number. I expect him to have a massive role again in Game 2.
