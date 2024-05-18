Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7
By Reed Wallach
The Nuggets and Timberwolves finish its Western Conference semifinals series on Sunday night with what should be an epic closeout game.
I’m counting on the stars to show out in this deciding matchup with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards worthy of going over on specific player props, which you can find below.
Here’s my three favorite player props for Game 7 between two titans of the NBA.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Best NBA Player Props for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points
- Nikola Jokic OVER 8.5 Assists
- Jaden McDaniels UNDER 9.5 Points
Anthony Edwards OVER 27.5 Points
Edwards put up 27 points in the Game 6 demolition of the Nuggets, playing only 34 minutes. Given the stakes of Game 7, I expect Edwards to flirt with 45 minutes in this one and take north of 20 shots.
In Game 4, for example, Edwards put up 25 shots and poured in 44 points. With this being the final game of the series, I do expect the ball to be in the former No. 1 overall picks hands often and for him to be taking a ton of shots.
On pure volume, I expect Edwards to go over his expected points prop that has been around this number all series long. This number isn’t factoring in more usage in this particular game.
Nikola Jokic OVER 8.5 Assists
Jokic has proven he can drop 40 on the Timberwolves defense en route to victory, but he also has been facilitating the entire offense all series.
Jokic has dished out at least seven assists in every game prior to Game 6’s beatdown by the T’Wolves. Since Game 3, Jokic has upped his potential assists mark to north of 13 as well as he has been able to unlock Aaron Gordon in the two-man game as well.
The ball will stick with Jokic often in this one, and if Minnesota opts to double the three-time MVP like the team did in Game 6, I expect Jokic to be prepared and get plenty of assist chances yet again.
Jaden McDaniels UNDER 9.5 Points
McDaniels had his breakout game after a quiet series in Game 6, scoring 21 points on 80% field goal shooting.
Most of the 23-year-old’s production has come at home this series, scoring in double figures in all three games, while scoring 14 total points in the three games in Denver while shooting 33% from the field.
With Game 7 likely leading to heightened usage from star plays, I expect McDaniels to have a quiet outing scoring wise in this one.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.