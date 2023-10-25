Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers (Back Scoot Henderson?)
How to bet on Portland Trail Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson in his regular season debut on Wednesday.
By Peter Dewey
The final game of the 12 NBA matchups on Wednesday night takes place in Los Angeles with Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers hosting the rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers.
It’s going to be weird to watch Portland without Damian Lillard, but there are a ton of young players – Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons – who should be fun to see in this matchup.
One of my favorite ways to bet on the NBA is in the prop market, and there are a pair of players I am thinking of targeting in this matchup.
If you’re looking to bet on this game, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users that sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets and three months free of NBA League Pass!
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Scoot Henderson OVER 13.5 Points
- Mason Plumlee OVER 1.5 Assists
Scoot Henderson OVER 13.5 Points
Why not take a shot on the rookie point guard and No. 3 overall pick to have a strong debut?
The Blazers decided to rebuild around Henderson, trading away Damian Lillard this offseason, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him get his fair share of looks on opening night.
Henderson had a 22-point game and 17-point outing in the preseason, so he’s certainly capable of putting up the stats, if he gets the chance. With the Blazers as a whole looking like a team we need to figure out, I’ll take a flier on Henderson tonight.
Mason Plumlee OVER 1.5 Assists
This seems like a wild prop, but Mason Plumlee is one of the best passing big men in the game, averaging three or more assists per game in five of the last six seasons.
While he averaged just 1.7 assists per game for the Clippers after the trade deadline, he did clear this prop in three of his five playoff games last season.
The Clippers should have a very solid offense this season, and with Los Angeles sitting as a major favorite, I wouldn’t be shocked if Plumlee and the bench gets involved more in this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.