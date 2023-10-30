Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Trail Blazers vs. Raptors (Bet on Shaedon Sharpe)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the Portland Trail Blazers-Toronto Raptors game.
By Peter Dewey
The Portland Trail Blazer are off to an 0-3 start in the 2023-24 season, although the team was expected to struggle was expected after it traded away Damian Lillard this offseason.
The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, don’t have that excuse. Toronto is just 1-2 to start the season, losing to the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers in a back-to-back scenario on Friday and Saturday.
The team is favored at home on Monday against Portland, but betting on the prop market may be a safer way to go about this matchup.
With Anfernee Simons (thumb) out of the lineup for Portland, there are a couple of young guards to consider wagering on in tonight’s game.
Let’s break down the best props for this game:
Trail Blazers vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Dennis Schroder OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Scoot Henderson UNDER 5.5 Assists
- Shaedon Sharpe OVER 19.5 Points
Dennis Schroder OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Toronto signed Dennis Schroder to replace the loss of Fred VanVleet this offseason, and the German point guard has been great through three games.
Schroder is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game while shooting 52.6 percent from beyond the arc. He’s tallied PRA numbers of 31, 22 and 29 in his three games.
Going up against a young Portland team that is 28th in defensive rating, I think Schroder has a field day not only scoring the ball, but setting up his teammates as well. I’d play this at anything below 26.5 for Monday’s game.
Scoot Henderson UNDER 5.5 Assists
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Scott Henderson, has struggled in his first three NBA games.
He’s played 29.0 minutes per game, but he’s averaging just 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. Henderson has failed to pick up more than four assists in any game this season.
Yet, his prop is at … 5.5 for Monday night’s contest?
I just don’t see it.
With Malcolm Brogdon also in the fold for Portland, I can’t imagine Henderson having a breakout assist game until he really gets his feet under him at the NBA level. For now, I’ll fade him at this number.
Shaedon Sharpe OVER 19.5 Points
After not starting in the team’s season opener, Shaedon Sharpe has jumped in to fill Simons’ role on offense, and he’s thriving.
The former lottery pick has 24 and 20 points in his two starts, and on the season he’s shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3.
Chauncey Billups has shown no issue with playing Sharpe big minutes (41 and 36 in his last two games), and the young guard has answered the bell. He’s one of the few Blazers players that I think we can rely on for consistent production this season.
