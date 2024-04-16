Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Tuesday's Play-In Tournament Games: Look for a Steph Curry Flurry Against The Kings
The Play-In Tournament begins tonight with the Western Conference slate of games.
The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in a rematch from just this past Sunday. And the Golden State Warriors will take on the Sacremento Kings in a rematch of last years' first round series where the Warriors came away victorious in 7 games.
Tonight, I have six player props on the slate with the headliners being familiar faces who have been the two biggest stars of the NBA for almost a decade.
Best NBA Prop Bets for the Play-In Tournament
- Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Stephen Curry OVER 29.5 Points
- Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Points
- LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points
- Herb Jones OVER 3.5 Rebounds
- Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Assists
Brandin Podziemski OVER 11.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Podziemski has been killing 11.5 PRA's all season. For the 2023-24 season, he has gone over on this prop 81% (60/74) of the time.
And that number has stayed true through the entire year. In the last 20 games he is over 16 times and in the last 10 games he is over nine times (with a current streak of six games). During the last 10 games he is averaging 18.2 PRA's and is shooting 51% from the field.
Bottom Line: Podziemski has been hitting this line with ease all season so despite postseason basketball offering different challenges for the young role-player, I think he will do just fine.
Stephen Curry OVER 29.5 Points
The last time we saw Curry play the Kings in postseason basketball was when he dropped 50 points in Game 7 last year to move onto the second round.
I think tonight will be closer to that than any of the other possibilities. In the last 15 games against the Kings, Curry has scored 30 points in nine games. And in the playoff series against them last year he scored 30 points 5 times in the seven games.
Curry has also shown that he can put the team on his back in a winner take all play-in game. In the 2 play-in tournament games he has under his belt, he is averaging 38 points 49/50/93 shooting splits.
Bottom Line: Curry's play-in prowess may not always result in wins but at the end of the day all we care about is the points, and he has a lengthy history of high-scoring outputs against the Kings and has always been able to put the Warriors on his back.
Chris Paul OVER 7.5 Points
Paul's line might be low for the same reason Podziemski's line is low: postseason basketball. While it may be a different kind of game where role players struggle more on the road than at home, I am under the impression that both of these guys are important to this Warriors team because they have proven they can produce off the bench this entire season.
In the last 10 games, Paul has gone over 7.5 points in nine games and is averaging 9.7 points per game. In that stetch he is also averaging 27 minutes per game which I could see for him in tonight's game.
Bottom Line: Paul has adjusted to his new role well this season and I don't see Head Coach Steve Kerr abandoning him tonight.
LeBron James OVER 26.5 Points
Every time LeBron James saw that Zion Williamson was guarding him on Sunday his eyes lit up at the opportunity. And for the most part he took advantage of it, scoring 28 points in the blowout win.
I am not expecting that to be the matchup of choice for the Pelicans tonight but I do still expect James to have a night. Over the last season or so, James has acknowledged he is aging and has stated multiple times that he can't do it every night and that he must pick his spots. I think tonight is exactly one of those moments.
Bottom Line: Tonight is not win-or-go-home for the Lakers but I just don't see them losing in hopes of playing the young Oklahoma City Thunder team slotted at No.1. Also, in the Play-In game last season, LeBron played 45 minutes and scored 30 points.
Herb Jones OVER 3.5 Rebounds
Jones has been a beast on the boards as of late. Over the last 5 games he is averaging 4.8 rebounds per game and in the last 10 games he has gone over 3.5 rebounds eight times.
But where I really like Jones is in the head-to-head matchup against the Lakers. In the last seven games against L.A. he has gone over this prop five times which includes games of 7,7 and 5 rebounds.
Bottom Line: Jones has been rebounding the ball at a higher clip and I like the recent history for this prop against the Lakers.
Anthony Davis OVER 2.5 Assists
I thought about a few different props here for Anthony Davis including both his points and rebounds but I went with his assists line.
That's due to the fact that in the last eight games against the Pelicans he has gone over seven times, averaging 3.7 assists per game during that stretch.
Bottom Line: The Pelicans had no answer for him in their game last Sunday so if they want any chance to win tonight they are going to have to double him and that should open up even more opportunity for him to pass the rock.
