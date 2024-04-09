Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Warriors vs. Lakers
The prop bets you need to watch for in a huge Western Conference matchup Tuesday night in the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers meet at a crucial point in the final week of regular season play. Both teams are headed for play-in tournament berths and may potentially face each other, but both still can control their seeding.
This is the fourth and final meeting between these two Western Conference foes. Golden State holds a 2-1 head-to-head record versus Los Angeles to this point. With star players on both sides, there are plenty of prop bets to fire off in this one. Here’s what you need to wager on in Tuesday's contest.
Best Prop Bets for Warriors-Lakers on Tuesday
- Stephen Curry UNDER 4.5 Threes
- Trayce Jackson-Davis OVER 6.5 Rebounds
- Rui Hachimura OVER 14.5 Points
Stephen Curry OVER 4.5 Threes
Steph Curry is always an efficient threat from long-range. Tonight I’m going back to the well and taking his over from deep at 4.5. It is also listed at even or slightly plus-money depending on your book’s odds, which makes this more appealing.
Curry has come very close to this number in prior games and it has only cashed in four of the past nine games. I still trust him to cover it against a Lakers team that is middle of the road defensively, 15th in defensive efficiency, and 23rd in opponent points per game. He is coming off a 5-14 performance from deep on Friday against Dallas, which may be why the odds are into plus territory expecting a regression.
Curry has fared well against the Lakers this season, eclipsing this three-point total in two of their three matchups. Curry also has a past history of showing off in big-time games. Golden State loves to shoot the deep ball, 4th in the NBA in that category. This is for seeding and a potential play-in tournament preview. Don’t overthink it and snag Curry’s over at a very tempting price.
Trayce Jackson-Davis OVER 6.5 Rebounds
The Warriors have many skilled roleplayers on their team and as of late, Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a key contributor off the bench. Fresh off a season-high 20 points against Houston last Thursday, he’s ready for more.
This rebound prop has cashed in seven of the last nine games for Jackson-Davis. I’m a little surprised it is listed at 6.5, even though you’ll have to lay a bit of juice. The 6-foot-9 forward out of Indiana can use his size and physicality in the interior and wins those battles on the boards.
This is one of my favorite plays in this game. Jackson-Davis has been a consistent rebounder and is playing some impactful minutes off the Golden State bench this season. I expect him to get an abundance of opportunities in this matchup, especially if Anthony Davis can’t go and he’s currently listed as a game-time decision tonight.
Rui Hachimura OVER 14.5 Points
One of the critical Lakers bench performers is Rui Hachimura. He is an efficient power forward and ever since he was acquired from Washington, he has been an important piece of the Lakers game plans nightly.
The 26-year-old is having his best season to date, averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and shooting it at a 54 percent clip. In his first full time season on the West Coast, it’s statistically been perhaps his best season to date. This number feels very low based on Hachimura’s track record and the volume of shots that he has been taking recently. He took an average of 11.8 shots per game in the month of March and is shooting it well.
Hachimura additionally plays a lot of minutes under head coach Darvin Ham’s system (31.8 per game) which aids in creating an offensive rhythm. He can be streaky at times, but he’s posted 20+ points in three of his last seven games and will be in the vicinity of this point total. I’m backing the over here as Hachimura will need to be an X-factor for the Lakers to win tonight.
NOTE: Odds are always subject to change.