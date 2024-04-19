Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Friday's Play-In Tournament Games: Take The OVER On Brandon Ingram's point total
It is now one more day until the playoffs officially begin for the 2023-24 NBA season but first, there are two more play-in games tonight for bettors to sink their teeth into.
The Miami Heat will take on the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans — without Zion Williamson — take on the Sacramento Kings.
Tonight, I am laying down money on Bam Adebayo to continue to go under on his PRA's prop and for Brandon Ingram to pick up the scoring with Williamson out.
If you want to get in on tonight's NBA action, click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Best Prop Bets Today for Friday's Play-In Tournament Games
- Bam Adebayo UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Brandon Ingram OVER 19.5 Points
Bam Adebayo UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Adebayo's line is set at 37.5 PRA's tonight because he has hit the over on this prop in three of the last six games against the Bulls. But looking at his 2023-24 season, he went under 37.5 PRA's in 67% of games this year including 16 of the last 20 games, and in each of the last 10 games.
Maybe the thought is that with their backs against the wall, and against an average Bulls defense, Adebayo has a chance to go over, but I just don't see it.
Adebayo would need a big scoring night to hit the over and he has struggled to put the ball into the basket over his last five games. During that stretch, he hasn't scored 20 points in any of the games and that even includes nights where he logged just eight and 10 points.
He has been cold offensively and I don't think that will change tonight.
Brandon Ingram OVER 19.5 Points
With Williamson officially being ruled out with a hamstring injury, the Pelicans are going to need somebody to pick up the scoring, or else they are going to be watching the playoffs from their couch.
Luckily, they have Ingram, who has shown the ability to step up with Williamson out of the lineup. Ingram has gone over 19.5 points in 19 of the last 24 games with Williamson sidelined. And that includes three games against the Kings this year where Ingram scored 24, 22 and 15 points.
Ingram has also had general success against the Kings as he has gone over this total in five of their last six matchups averaging about 24 points per game.
The bottom line for the Pelicans is that they were the sixth seed just last week and now they find themselves 48 minutes from missing the playoffs altogether. I imagine that Ingram and company will go out there and do everything in their power to make sure they don't end the season in a lackluster way due to Williamson not being able to stay healthy.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Note: Odds are subject to change.