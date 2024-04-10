Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers: The Mitchell and Mobley Show on Wednesday Night
Expect the Cavaliers' superstars to put on a performance for the home crowd.
This may be a REALLY bad game, but I've got two REALLY good spots tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA action on Wednesday night.
This is a massive game for the Cavaliers, as the playoff race in the Eastern Conference has never been so competitive. A win could move them up a seed, while a loss could drop them two. Cleveland will look to take advantage of a weak opponent tonight, to continue their late playoff push for the best seed possible.
On the other side of the court, are the Grizzlies, who just want this season to be over. Plagued by injuries and sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference, nothing has really gone right for them this season, and I don't see a way they fix that on the road tonight.
I have plenty of confidence that these superstars will keep up their fine form against a weak opponent and make us some big money. Let's break down my best prop bets for this matchup!
Best Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists
- Evan Mobley OVER 23.5 Points+Rebounds
Donovan Mitchell OVER 4.5 Assists
I'm not going to lie, I don't think I've been this excited about a play in a while. I absolutely love this spot for Mitchell, who is averaging 6.2 assists per game this season on 10.3 potential assists.What caught my attention is how much Mitchell excels in front of the home crowd.
When playing 30+ minutes at home, his assist average increases to 7.1 assists per game. He’s also hit this line in 11 consecutive home games, boasting an impressive 95% success rate on the overall season.
Mitchell’s assist production is not solely dependent on individual skill, but also on the synergy he shares with his teammates. He has cleared this line in 11 out of 12 games, when he shares the floor with Mobley, Darius Garland, Max Strus, and Jarrett Allen specifically, all players who will be suiting up to hit the floor tonight.
If that doesn’t already give you confidence in this pick, Mitchell has been a proven performer against the Grizzlies, especially in terms of facilitating scoring opportunities for his teammates. He has cleared this line in five consecutive games against Memphis while playing 30 minutes or more, including a standout performance with seven assists in their last encounter.
The biggest worry tonight is the blowout factor, as the Cavaliers are currently an 18.5-point favorite. The Grizzlies are a scrappy team that doesn't necessarily play pretty basketball, but they keep games competitive.
I see them keeping this game closer than many expect and if the Cavaliers run away from the game, I assume Mitchell will play a big factor and have already surpassed his line.
This is a low line, for a consistent superstar, against a weaker opponent, don’t overthink it. Mitchell smashes this line tonight for a 12th consecutive home cash.
Evan Mobley OVER 23.5 Points+Rebounds
Mobley looks like another Cavalier poised to dominate in a favorable matchup, and keep his run of consistent and strong play going. In his last four matchups against the Grizzlies, he has exceeded this line on all four occasions, averaging an impressive 28.8 points and rebounds over that span. This means we’re getting an approximately five-point discount on his line tonight, which is massive.
Now with the overarching theme of this game surrounding the blowout potential, many would look away from Mobley worried he won’t see the volume, but it’s the exact opposite in actuality. The Cavaliers have been favored to win by 15+ points this season on 12 occasions, and Mobley has exceeded this PR line all 12 times, boasting a perfect 100% success rate.
Past pre-game odds, when the Cavaliers actually win games by 15+ points, Mobley’s combined points and rebounds average is an impressive 33.4, highlighting his ability to capitalize on favorable game situations. If there is going to be a blowout tonight, it’ll be because Mobley paved the way.
Additionally, Mobley is averaging the most points and rebounds per game for his position, meaning most teams can’t contain his ability to have an impact on the game. With so many injuries and key players not suiting up, I don't see any way Grizzlies are going to be the team to stop that trend.
It’s the same logic as my Mitchell play tonight for this one. Mobley has proved he gets it done time and time again, and the Grizzlies aren’t going to be the team that shuts him down. Make us some money tonight Mobley!
