Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Grizzlies vs Celtics: Target Derrick White's defense
The Memphis Grizzlies travel to Boston to play the Celtics for their second and final meeting of the season.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for the Grizzlies as they continue to struggle with injuries. The Celtics are coming off a 105-114 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Will the Celtics improve their record to 23-3 at home? Or will Desmond Bane put the Grizzlies on his back to knock off the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference?
Best Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs Celtics
- Derrick White OVER 1.5 Steals and Blocks
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- Jayson Tatum OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Derrick White OVER 1.5 Steals and Blocks
White's steals + blocks line has cashed consistently over the past 20 games. During that stretch, he was able to go over in 12 games and during the month of January averaged 1.1 blocks per game and 0.7 steals per game.
Currently, he is on an eight-game streak of hitting the over and if we look at the rest of the season, specifically the month of December, he hit in 13 out of 14 games. And during that time, from November to December, he went on a 17-game streak of at least two blocks and steals.
For the season, White has gone over in 24 of 45 games.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 7.5 Rebounds
Porzingis hits over 7.5 rebounds less than 50% of the time but the matchup tonight indicates he should be able to do so. With Jackson Jr. already ruled out, that leaves ample space for Porzingis to work down low.
Memphis ranks 28th in opponent rebounds allowed and Porzingis has totaled 19 boards over his last two games.
And on top of this play being for plus-money, Porzingis has shown to be able to hit this mark. He did in the last matchup between these two teams and over the last 20 games he has hit it in nine games with an average of 7.1 rebounds per game.
Jayson Tatum OVER 8.5 Rebounds
Using the same logic here as we did for the Porzingis play. With Jackson Jr. out, there should be more boards up for grabs.
Tatum has been on a tear recently when it comes to the rebounding column as he is averaging 8.5 rebounds per game.
With this also being a plus-money play, I see the value in taking the over. He has snagged over 8 rebounds in nine of his last 16 games and tonight should be more of the same.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.