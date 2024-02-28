Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves: (Take the Under on THIS Anthony Edwards Prop)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves matchup on Wednesday.
The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the fourth and final time of the season tonight. The Timberwolves are looking to sweep the season series and continue their dominant run in the Western Conference this season.
Things I am looking out for tonight: the blowout potential this game possesses, and the Timberwolves coming off a back-to-back and having the top-rated scoring defense in the West.
All three factors are pushing me to look at a few unders for tonight, including Anthony Edwards' assists line.
Best Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 5.5 Assists
- Vince Williams OVER 12.5 Points
- Zaire Williams UNDER 11.5 Points and Assists
Anthony Edwards UNDER 5.5 Assists
When it comes to hitting his assist total, Edwards usually comes up short no matter how great of an offensive game he has. For the season, he has gone under in 64% of games, and in the last 10 games he has gone under seven times.
With Karl Anthony-Towns potentially out again tonight and with the game potentially getting out of hand early (Timberwolves are -12.5 point favorites), all signs point to Edwards going under again.
Vince Williams Jr. OVER 12.5 Points
A plus-play makes an appearance into the slate today with a points total for Vince Williams. Sitting at 12.5 points, it caught my eye because of the volume and recent scoring Vince Williams has been able to log recently.
Over the last 10 games he averaging 13.7 points per game and has gone over this line in six of the last 10 games. And in those 10 games he has only shot 29.3% from 3 which is down from 46.9% in the month of January. If he can get a few long-range shots to fall (averaging 4.1 3-point attempts), I think he can get to 13 points tonight.
Also, the blowout factor does not scare me too much with Vince Williams. Over the past 18 games he has played over 30 minutes in 17 of them. During that stretch the Grizzlies hold a record of 6-12, so the outcome of the game won't deter him from hitting this line.
Ziaire Williams UNDER 11.5 Points and Assists
Ziaire Williams rounds out the player props for tonight with the under on his points and assists line.
Over the course of the season he has only been able to go over 11.5 PA's 35% of the time. And if wasn't for an outburt (31 PA's) against the Milwaukee Bucks prior to the All-Star break, he would have gone under in nine of his last 10 games.
So barring another outlier night where Williams hits four shots from beyond the arc, which he's done just three times this season — he also took seven free throws which was the second highest mark this season — the top-rated Timberwolves defense won't let him stuff the stat sheet.
