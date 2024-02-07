Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs Celtics: Target Trae Young's Passing
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the Hawks-Celtics matchup in the NBA on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Hawks take on the Boston Celtics in their second matchup of the season. In the previous meeting the Celtics won 113-103 with Jayson Tatum leading the game in points with 34.
The Hawks enter tonight as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference unsure of their own future with one of their best players, Dejounte Murray, on the trade block. The Boston Celtics on the other hand, sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 38-12 record (23-3 at home).
So will the Hawks be able to get a win over the Celtics behind the heroics of Trae Young? Or will Tatum and the Celtics send the Hawks further down the standings prior to the trade deadline?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Hawks vs Celtics
- Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists
- Dejounte Murray OVER 20.5 Points
- Jayson Tatum UNDER 5.5 Assists
Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists
Since not being selected to the NBA All-Star team, Young has been on a tear and continues to prove himself worthy of the honor.
Young is averaging 10.9 assists per game on the season, 11 assists per game over the past three games, and has logged at least 10 assists in nine of his last 11 games.
Look for him to continue that trend tonight against the Boston Celtics tonight.
Dejounte Murray OVER 20.5 Points
Murray has upped his scoring as trade rumors continue to persist. Over the last 10 games he has gone over this mark nine times and for the month of January he averaged 23.7 points per game.
The only time he went under this mark was when he scored 19 points against the Warriors in a game where he shot just 9-for-24 from the field.
With this potentially being his last game as a Hawk, there could be a bit of volatility with his play tonight. He could potentially go off tonight or shut it down but regardless this line has been too easy for him recently and that is enough for me to take it tonight.
Murray is also questionable tonight with lower back tightness.
Jayson Tatum UNDER 5.5 Assists
Tatum's assists have been low all season. The line of five (which some books have for him) has a 30% over rate. So with that in mind, I love Tatum's under on assists for tonight.
Over his last five games, which might be his best passing stretch of the season, he is averaging 5.2 assists and still cashed the under a couple times. For the season he is averaging 4.5 assists per game and in the month of January he averaged 4.7 assists per game.
In the last meeting against the Hawks, and the only one so far this season, Tatum logged four assists.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.