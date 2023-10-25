Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs. Hornets (How to Bet LaMelo Ball)
Explore the best NBA prop bets for the Hawks vs. Hornets showdown. Learn how to place a strategic bet on LaMelo Ball.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets face off in a division battle on Wednesday night to open their respective NBA seasons.
The Hornets and No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller are looking to turn things around after a rough 2022-23 season while the Hawks are re-tooling after trading away John Collins in the offseason.
Betting on this game may be a little tricky with these teams sporting slightly new lineups, but I have a few prop bets I like for this division matchup.
Hawks vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Mark Williams to Record a Double-Double
- LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
- Dejounte Murray OVER 5.5 Assists
Mark Williams to Record a Double-Double
Williams had over 10 double-doubles in the 2022-23 season, and now he gets a chance to start for the Hornets this season.
The former lottery pick averaged 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game in 17 starts last season, nearly averaging a double-double.
He’s +125 to do so tonight against an Atlanta team that could be playing smaller after moving Collins in the offseason. I think Williams – if he stays out of foul trouble – is a great plus-money target.
LaMelo Ball OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
Last season, Ball had 25 games where he made four or more 3-pointers in 36 appearances.
Ball takes a ton of shots from beyond the arc (10.6 attempts per game last season). He took over three more shots from deep per game in the 2022-23 season compared to the 2021-22 campaign.
If that usage continues, Ball should be in a good spot to hit four shots from deep since he is a career 37.7 percent shooter from 3.
Dejounte Murray OVER 5.5 Assists
Even with a smaller playmaking role in Atlanta last season, Dejounte Murray averaged 6.1 assists per game.
With Collins gone, I actually expect this Atlanta offense to be a little more free-flowing with more players that can shoot the ball on the floor.
Charlotte has also been one of the worst defenses in the NBA the last few seasons (20th in DRTG last season), so this could be a big game for Murray and Atlanta.
