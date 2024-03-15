Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs Jazz: Target Collin Sexton's passing
The Atlanta Hawks and Utah Jazz face off for the second time this season as both teams are on losing streaks and without some of their best players.
For the Hawks, Trae Young and Saddiq Bey remain out for the season and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson are game-time decisions. For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson are out tonight and Taylor Hendricks is a game-time decision.
Betting-wise, I am weighing the potential upside certain players might have due to the extensive injury list and how much the poor defenses of each team will affect each player prop.
Best Prop Bets for Hawks vs Jazz
- Bogdan Bogdanovic UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Taylor Hendricks UNDER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
Bogdan Bogdanovic UNDER 3.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Bogdanovic had seven 3-pointers the other night against the Pelicans but outside of that game, he has not hit the over on this prop consistently.
Over the last 10 games, he has gone under nine times, and in the last 20 games he has gone under 14 times. In his last two matchups against the Jazz, he went under both times with games of two and three 3-pointers.
Taylor Hendricks UNDER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
The thought here is that with Markkanen ruled out, Hendricks will have a greater opportunity for more production. But Hendricks would also be returning from injury tonight if he plays so I just don't see a big night for him.
And considering in the seven games he played without Markkanen this season he hasn't gone over 17.5 PRA's a single time, I don't anticipate him hitting the over tonight.
Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 First Quarter Assists
Sexton is playing the Hawks who allow the fourth most assists in the NBA (27.4) and the fourth most assists to the point guard position (9.3).
It is a prop that he has gone over in each of the last five games and seven of the last 10 games. Tonight should be no different for Young Bull.
