Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs. Magic (How to Bet Paolo Banchero)
Breaking down prop bets for Paolo Banchero, Clint Capela and Goga Bitadze in tonight's Orlando Magic-Atlanta Hawks matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are both 4-3 on the season heading into tonight’s matchup in Mexico City.
This is a big game for the NBA – broadcasted on NBA TV – so why not take this standalone matchup and bet some props?
I have a play for Magic star Paolo Banchero as well as two big men to consider betting on in this matchup.
Hawks vs. Magic Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Goga Bitadze OVER 15.5 Points and Rebounds
- Clint Capela to Record a Double-Double
- Paolo Banchero OVER 21.5 Points
Goga Bitadze OVER 15.5 Points and Rebounds
Goga Bitadze has slid into the starting lineup with Wendell Carter Jr. injured, and he’s done a solid job, posting a double-double against the Los Angeles Lakers and putting up 13 points and rebounds in his last start against Dallas.
I think this is a reasonable prop for him against an Atlanta team that pushes the pace and is middle of the pack in effective field goal percentage.
The Magic may want to mirror Bitadze’s minutes with Clint Capela so they aren’t at a size disadvantage.
Clint Capela to Record a Double-Double
This prop is set at around +170, and Clint Capela already has four double-doubles in seven games.
He’s scored 10 or more points five times and grabbed 10 or more boards on five occasions.
If the Bitadze prop ends up being a dud, we can fall back on the fact that it likely means Capela dominated the glass. I love him at this number to get a double-double.
Paolo Banchero OVER 21.5 Points
Is Paolo back?
The reigning Rookie of the Year has scored 22 or more points in three straight games, shooting the ball 13, 15, and 18 times in those matchups.
The more volume we see from Paolo the better, and with Markell Fultz (questionable) and Carter out, Orlando needs even more of his offense. I’ll take him to go OVER this prop tonight.
