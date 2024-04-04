Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs. Mavericks: Dejounte Takeover in Dallas
Expect another big performance from Murray on Thursday night.
There may not be a lot of NBA action game-wise tonight, but this matchup proves to have enough action for the whole slate!
The Atlanta Hawks travel to the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. This will be the second time these two teams face off this season, with the Mavericks picking up a 148-143 road win in the first meeting.
Tonight's matchup promises to be another exciting clash between these two dynamic teams with playoff implications on the line. Let's break down the plays for tonight, and use this closely contested battle to win big!
Best Prop Bets for Hawks vs Mavericks
- Dejounte Murray OVER 23.5 points
- Kyrie Irving OVER 30.5 points+assists
- Bogdan Bogdanovic OVER 7.5 rebounds+assists
Dejounte Murray OVER 23.5 Points
This looks like a great matchup for Murray on Thursday night. The Mavericks have allowed the 2nd most paint and mid-range field goal attempts in the league, which plays into Murray’s strengths as he leads the Hawks in these categories. The Mavericks defend both the perimeter and inside well, but they leave these other areas rather open, allowing Murray to find open looks from where he is most effective.
The high pace of play typically seen in Mavericks games also plays in our favor tonight, as it could result in more possessions and scoring chances for Murray and the Hawks. Murray is averaging 21.3 field goal attempts per game without Trae Young this season, and paired with the high pace of play we can expect from this matchup, means that the volume will be there for him to surpass this line.
Murray has been thriving in his increased usage role without Trae Young in the lineup, clearing this line 66% of the time and averaging 25.6 points per game. Obviously, on a back-to-back and with a 13-point spread, there’s always the risk of a blowout, but I believe Murray will get enough volume early on in the game to keep the game close and clear this line.
Kyrie Irving OVER 30.5 Points+Assists
Kyrie Irving is going to cook tonight against the Hawks. His recent performances speak volumes about his scoring and playmaking abilities, exceeding this combined points and assists line in 8 out of his last 10 games.
His previous encounter with the Hawks saw him register an impressive 45 points plus assists. This demonstrates his ability to capitalize on matchups against the Hawks, who display many defensive vulnerabilities, especially to the point and shooting guard position.
More specifically, Atlanta allow the 4th most points per game to shooting guards, and 3rd most assists to point guards. This sets the stage for Irving to exploit defensive gaps and create scoring attempts for him and his teammates. Irving should also have a little more space with the ball tonight, as the Hawks primary focus will be on containing Luka Doncic, who went off for 73 points in their last matchup.
Considering Irving’s recent form, his demonstrated success against the Hawks, and the favourable matchups of this dynamic, expect him to exceed his points plus assists line with ease tonight.
Bogdan Bogdanovic OVER 7.5 Rebounds+Assists
Even with the Mavericks as heavy favorites, I’m going back to the Hawks for my last prop of the night. Bogdanovic gets a very favorable matchup against the Mavericks, who allow the 4th most rebounds to shooting guards and are middling in assists allowed.
Bogdanovic should clean up on the glass tonight but don’t overlook his playmaking abilities, as he’s been averaging 4 assists on 8.3 potential assists over his last 10 games. It’s evident there's a deliberate effort on his part to facilitate ball movement and involve his teammates in the offense, which bodes well for surpassing his assists component of this line.
Additionally, Bogdan has been logging significant minutes of late, averaging 34.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings. This is important because he has surpassed this combined line in 7 of his last 10 games when playing 26 or more minutes. Despite facing an 11.5-point spread, it’s likely that Atlanta will keep the game competitive enough for Bogdanovic to maintain substantial playing time to reach this line.
This consistent performance, coupled with the favorable matchup, leaves me feeling very confident that Bogdanovic will exceed his rebounds plus assists line tonight. We just need 8, let’s get it done!