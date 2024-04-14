Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Hawks vs. Pacers: Halburton Thrives in High-Stakes Showdown
Expect Haliburton to facilitate in a must-win game.
The Atlanta Hawks travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers on the last day of the NBA regular season.
This game has different meanings for both of these teams, as the Hawks have already locked up the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, and will be competing in the Play-In Tournament, while, the Pacers, who are currently in the 6th seed, can finish anywhere between the 5th and 8th seed.
Avoiding the Play-In Tournament would be massive for the Pacers, and they'll look to give it everything on home court tonight to avoid that situation.
I believe Tyrese Haliburton is the key to the Pacers' success, and although I tail him a lot, he's been cashing us out, and I have no issue going right back to him tonight for my best bet of the day!
I've only got one bet for this game, but it looks like an absolute smash spot. Let's break it down and win some money!
Best Prop Bet for Hawks vs. Pacers:
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists
Tyrese Haliburton OVER 10.5 Assists
The Pacers are in a must-win situation tonight, as the playoff race in the Eastern Conference has never been tighter. With these high stakes, Haliburton should emerge as a key player, taking on a central role in orchestrating the Pacers offense, and in turn logging significant minutes. In contrast, the Hawks are already locked in as the 10th seed, which could affect their intensity and defensive effort.
Trae Young has been back in the Hawks lineup for two games now after being sidelined with an injury, and this return could benefit Haliburton. Historically, the Hawks' defense weakens with Young on the floor, deteriorating by 3.8 points per 100 possessions. This defensive drop could create more opportunities for Haliburton to rack up assists as he exploits these vulnerabilities.
Looking at Halburton's past performances against the Hawks this season, he has been outstanding, registering 16 and 18 assists in two games, on 22 and 25 potential assists, respectively. Moreover, the Hawks are one of the more generous teams in terms of allowing assists, ranking 8th in assists allowed per game. Before Young's injury, this statistic was even more pronounced, with the Hawks allowing the 4th most assists per game.
Considering the game's likely pace, with the Pacers pushing for a hard win and the Hawks potentially less motivated, I expect Haliburton to excel in creating opportunities for his teammates. Get it done Tyrese!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.