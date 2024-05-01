Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5 (Which Role Players Step Up With Porzingis Injury?)
NBA Playoffs player props for Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
By Reed Wallach
The Boston Celtics look to close out the Miami Heat at the TD Garden on Wednesday night in what has become a lopsided series quite quickly.
The Celtics have had balanced efforts all series, but with Kristaps Porzingis on the shelf with a calf injury, who will step up in his place?
Here's our best player prop bets for Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat.
Best NBA Player Props for Heat vs. Celtics Game 5
- Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists
- Sam Hauser OVER 6.5 Points
- Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3s Made
Jayson Tatum OVER 5.5 Assists
Tatum has upped his usage as a passer this series, going from just below nine potential assists per game in the regular season to 10.8 in the postseason.
While his assist numbers haven't translated all series, he has gone over this number only twice, the volume has been there as well as the minutes, playing at least 37 minutes in each game.
The Boston offense will need to adjust to the loss of Kristaps Porzingis, and I believe we see the Heat lean on more zone defense facing elimination. With that comes more ball movement from the Celtics offense and hte ball will stick with Tatum more, giving him more opportunities to clear this modest mark.
Sam Hauser OVER 6.5 Points
With Porzingis out, I expect Hauser to get an up-tick in minutes as the Celtics look to space the floor with shooters all over.
Hauser averaged about 11 points in 25 games that Porzingis has missed this season and is a sharp shooting wing at 42% on the year. He's been quiet this series, playing about 16 minutes per game and going over this mark in only one game (Game 1), but his three-point volume has been steady at over four per game.
With more minutes available and steady usage as a floor spacer, I think we see Hauser contribute as a scorer in this one.
Tyler Herro UNDER 3.5 3s Made
Herro had a massive output in Game 2, hitting six 3s en route to the lone Heat win of the first round.
However, with more ball handling duties with Jimmy Butler on the shelf, Herro has struggled to maintain his 3-point shooting. He has shot 33% in the three other games, failing to make more than three.
To me, I'm willing to bank on average shooting in a close-out game as Herro's shooting has been way too suspect to trust. I expect him to work more to open up the floor for others and also get to the rim with Porzingis on the bench due to injury.
