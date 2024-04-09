Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Heat vs Hawks: Target Nikola Jovic To Do It All
The Atlanta Hawks face off against the Miami Heat in a potential play-in preview. The Heat are coming off of a tough loss against the Pacers and the Hawks have dropped their last two games.
For the player prop market, I think this game has a lot to offer from the likes of the role players. The stars for the Heat, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adabeyo, have not been consistent enough for me to trust and the same story applies to the Hawks.
Best Prop Bets for Heat vs Hawks
- Nikola Jovic OVER 13.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Garrison Mathews OVER 7.5 Points and Assists
- Garrison Mathews OVER 6.5 Points
Nikola Jovic OVER 13.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Jovic has gone over 13.5 PRA's in each of the last five games with 24, 14, 17, 15 and 20 PRA's. He has also hit this line in six of the last seven games.
Tonight offers a favorable matchup with the Hawks' defense not being able to defend opposing power forwards — or anybody for that matter — very well. They give up the third-most points, eighth-most rebounds, and fourth-most assists to the power forward position.
Garrison Mathews OVER 7.5 Points and Assists
Garrison Mathews is not a player that you hear about often because he only averages 4.8 points per game this season but his stats have risen over the last 10 games.
In the past 10 games, he is averaging 11.7 PAs per game and has gone over this line eight times. He is also averaging 10.9 points per game during that stretch so there is a real chance that he may hit this line with just his points.
In fact, that is what he has done in the last four games with 9, 9, 11 and 14 points, respectively.
Garrison Mathews OVER 6.5 Points
Here is another Mathews prop, and you probably could have guessed it: I am taking his point total for tonight because the value is too good to ignore.
Some books have this at around -105 but you can move it to plus-money value if you take the over on 7.5 points.
The bottom line is that the Heat are giving up 26.9 points per game to opposing shooting guards (15th in the NBA) and Mathews has gotten extra opportunity with all of the injuries to the Hawks. I'll take this line, even despite Trae Young being cleared to play.
