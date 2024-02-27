Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Jazz vs Hawks: Target Bogdan Bogdanovic to pick up scoring load
The Utah Jazz travel to Atlanta to play the Hawks tonight in their first matchup of the season.
The Hawks are on a three-game losing streak and after the news last Sunday that they will be without Trae Young for at least four weeks, it is time for somebody to reap the benefits.
And tonight, I think we will begin to see who exactly that will be for the Hawks.
Best Prop Bets for Jazz vs Hawks
- Collin Sexton OVER 17.5 Points
- Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 Turnovers
- Bogdan Bodganovic OVER 18.5 Points
Collin Sexton OVER 17.5 Points
Sexton has continued to go over this line when he gets adequate minutes. In the past 29 games where he has logged 24 or more minutes, he has gone over 17.5 points 25 times.
And that ends up being pretty reliable because in every game so far this month he has played at least 24 minutes and he is averaging 24.7 minutes per game this season.
It is worth noting that of the four games where he hit the 24-minute mark but went under 17.5 points, two of them have been in the past two games. In those games, he scored 16 and 17 points.
But in both of those games, he only took nine shot attempts and did not shoot particularly well so I think tonight he will get back on track and cash the over.
Collin Sexton OVER 1.5 Turnovers
Staying with Sexton here, he has gone over 1.5 turnovers in 12 of his last 13 games. For February, he is averaging 3 turnovers per game and that is the most of any month this season for him by a wide margin.
Now the Hawks don't exactly play lights-out defense but they do force the eighth most turnovers per game (14.3) so this might be a hidden gem tonight.
Bogdan Bogdanovic OVER 18.5 Points
Bogdanovic has averaged 16.9 points per game for the Hawks this season and now with Young being out with a left-hand injury for the next month, I think he will slot in as the clear No. 2 option after Dejounte Murray.
The volume should continue to increase for Bogdanovic and I do think he will be able to handle the load. For the past two months, he is already averaging 13.5 shots per game and his shooting splits have maintained at a good enough level to where he can handle the extra weight (42.9, 37.3, 91.4).
Another good sign is that he is averaging three made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for the Hawks, thus giving me hope that we can see him go over tonight and make it to 19 points.
