Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Jazz vs. Wizards: Target John Collins to Stuff Stat Sheet on Thursday
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Utah Jazz-Washington Wizards matchup in the NBA on Thursday night.
The Washington Wizards welcome in the Utah Jazz for the second part of a back-to-back tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST.
The Wizards are coming off a loss, making it five in a row, and are 1-9 in their last 10 games. The Jazz are on a three-game losing streak of their own and stand at 6-4 in their last 10 contests.
Both teams are under .500 with the Jazz favored by 7.5 points. These are the props I am looking forward to in tonights matchup.
Jazz vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jordan Poole OVER 15.5 Points
- John Collins OVER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Lauri Markkanen OVER 24.5 Points
Jordan Poole OVER 15.5 Points
Betting on Poole may seem like risky business with his up-and-down nature as a player but don't let the media and the memes fool you.
Poole has hit this line in six of his last eight games. He is averaging 16.5 points per game on the season, and the shots and opportunities are there.
Despite the insertion of Marvin Bagley onto the roster, Poole is still getting his shots up with 19, 15, seven, and 11 shots respectively in his last four games.
Now, I see why you might be scared. He hasn't hit this line in either of the past two games. He hasn't even come close. Shoot, if you combine the point totals, it only adds up to 11 points over the last two games.
But unless Poole is entering a slump for the ages, I simply do not see him shooting under 20% AGAIN (He shot 18.2% last night and 14.3% against the Denver Nuggets last Sunday).
And in all honesty, this line is lower becuase of Bagley, but it is just too low not to ride tonight.
John Collins OVER 20.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
The only concern for Collins here is that he needs the minutes to hit this line. Utah has been playing better lately, despite the current losing streak, and if it is blowout, that hurts the chances of this hitting. But recent history says this still has a good chance of cashing, regardless.
Collins has hit this mark in nine of his last 12 games, seven of his last ten games, and 68% on the season.
Washington is last in total points, assists, and rebounds allowed against teams which bodes well for Collins as he attempts to stuff the stat sheet.
And in the 28 games where he has played at least 24 minutes, he has gone over 20.5 PRA's in 22 of them (79%). Collins averages 27.5 minutes per game.
Lauri Markkanen OVER 24.5 Points
The Wizards, much like the other teams at the bottom of the NBA, are usually a game that stars will feast on, working in Markkanen's favor.
This line is playable at 25.5 points, which it will climb to and perhaps be even higher prior to tip-off.
For the month of January, he is averging 23.9 points per game and has hit this line six times. Of those six games, five of them were Jazz wins, which is certainly possible for Utah against the lowly Wizards.
Also worth mentioning, Markkanen's Points+Rebounds line sits at 34.5 which might even be the safer play, and it is for all of the same reasons that John Collins can hit his PRA's line.
