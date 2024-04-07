Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Kings vs. Nets: Mikal Bridges Doesn't Miss
Expect Bridges to show-up for the home crowd in a big way on Sunday night.
The Sacramento Kings travel to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action on Sunday night.
In all honesty, I don't see this being a very good game to watch. The Kings are a scrappy team, two games back of the sixth seed in the Western Conference with five games remaining, and will do anything it takes to get the win tonight.
The Nets on the other side, are already eliminated from playoff contention, and will be playing the second half of a back-to-back.
This game certainly doesn't promise to showcase "pretty" basketball, but just because it might not be the most entertaining to watch, doesn't mean we can't make some money in the meantime. Let's break down my best bets for tonights matchup!
Best Prop Bets for Kings vs. Nets
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points
- Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 3-Pointers
- Cam Thomas UNDER 34.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points
This might be a scary play for some people, as Bridges has shown a slight dip in scoring over the past month. However, tonight presents an ideal opportunity for him to bounce back.
Bridges has been effective going over this line when playing 30+ minutes at home, doing so in 22-for-34 games (65%) this season. Furthermore, Bridges has been particularly prolific in scoring at home this season, averaging 21.5 points per game, meaning we’re getting a nice discount on his line tonight.
The Kings have struggled defensively against small forwards this season, currently ranking 8th in points per game allowed to opposing small forwards and fifth in 3s per game allowed to the same position. This indicates a favorable matchup for Bridges, who excels in perimeter scoring and can exploit the defensive weaknesses of the Kings.
While the spread suggests a potential margin of victory for the Kings, it's only a 9-point spread, which doesn’t necessarily indicate a blowout.
While the Nets don’t have much to still play for, I expect them to come out firing in front of their home crowd, and make this game a really competitive one. If Bridges can get 30-plus minutes, I have full confidence he’ll clear this line.
Mikal Bridges OVER 2.5 3-Pointers
This play goes hand-in-hand with his points play above. If Bridges goes over 17.5 points tonight, he’ll go over this line too, and vice versa. While Bridges may not be consistently hitting his points lines, his proficiency in long range shooting has been unbelievable.
Over the last 30 games, Bridges has impressively hit this line in 26 outings where he attempted at least four-three pointers and played over 30 minutes. Moreover, his average of 3.9 three-pointers made per game during this span, significantly surpasses the line being offered.
As already outlined, the Kings’ display defensive vulnerabilities to three-point shooting, ranking 20th in the league in three’s allowed, and fifth against Bridges’ position. For such a strong perimeter scorer like Bridges, this might prove to be a dream matchup.
With Bridges currently riding a streak of hitting this line in his last 11 consecutive games, his sharpshooting form appears to be in peak condition, giving me confidence that he'll capitalize on a favorable matchup tonight and do it again.
Cam Thomas UNDER 34.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
Unlike Bridges, Thomas gets a horrible matchup tonight against the Kings while on zero rest. Thomas averages 23.5 PRA on zero rest, which already gives us an 11-point discount from the line.
Further, Thomas has demonstrated inconsistency in surpassing his line tonight in such situations, recording 35 or fewer PRA in 8 out of 10 zero rest games. Thomas’ performances in home games have been even more lackluster on the second half of a back-to-back, with all four home games resulting in 35 or fewer PRA.
The Nets and Kings already met once this season, and Thomas failed to really get anything in the previous encounter, managing only 22 PRA.
Compounding these factors is the heightened importance of the game for the Kings, who are in the pursuit of a higher playoff seed, likely leading them to prioritize defensive efforts against Thomas, the Nets’ primary offensive threat.
Given the historical performance patterns and the strategic context of the game, there are no signs that he’ll get anywhere close, and I don’t believe there is any chance he clears this line in tonight’s action.
