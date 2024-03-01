Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Kings vs Timberwolves: Target plus-money plays for Karl Anthony-Towns
The Sacramento Kings take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight for the third and final time this season.
Notable game-time decisions include De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Edwards. Lines for Kings players are not out everywhere yet as they are waiting for Fox, who did participate in the shootaround, to see if he can give it a go. Edwards is questionable with an ankle injury.
But we will keep moving along and focus on some plus-money plays for Timberwolves players, mainly led by Karl Anthony-Towns.
Best Prop Bets for Kings vs Timberwolves
- Karl Anthony-Towns OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Karl Anthony-Towns to record a Double-Double
- Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists
Karl Anthony-Towns OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Towns has been shooting well from beyond the arc this year with a 43.5% clip. That is what makes me intrigued because if he can get the volume, with Edwards potentially out tonight, he will go over this line.
For February, he attempted 6.6 threes per game which was up from his season average of 5.3 per game. The greater amount of volume led to more production as he made on average 2.7 shots from beyond the arc which was up from his season average of 2.3.
But perhaps the most promising statistic is the Kings three-point defense which gives up 13.4 three-pointers per game (ranked 22nd in the NBA).
Karl Anthony-Towns Double-Double
Towns has recorded a double-double in two of his last three games and the one game he did not get a double-double he missed it by just one rebound.
On the season, he has recorded 22 double-doubles in 57 games for just under 40% of the time. The Kings are 10th in opponent rebounds per game this season and with Rudy Gobert back in the lineup there might not be a ton of extra boards for Towns tonight but I'll take the risk for play money.
Anthony Edwards OVER 5.5 Assists
Edwards is questionable tonight but if he does end up playing, I think he will look to dish the rock more than score tonight.
I think with everybody healthy and back in the lineup for the Timberwolves, it would be a good time for the team to get involved and for this play to hit. The Kings also allow 27.9 assists per game to their opponents which ranks 22nd in the NBA.
