Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Celtics (How to Bet on Jalen Brunson)
Jalen Brunson is one of three players to target in the prop market for the New York Knicks-Boston Celtics matchup.
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics face off for the second time this season on Monday night, and the two teams played an electrifying game in their season opener with Boston taking a four-point road victory.
Now, the Knicks will attempt to play spoiler in Boston, but they are also playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating Charlotte on Sunday.
Does that change how we should wager in the prop market? It doesn’t for guard Jalen Brunson, who is one of three picks that I’m making for tonight’s game:
Knicks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
- Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points
- Jaylen Brown OVER 2.5 Turnovers
Kristaps Porzingis UNDER 7.5 Rebounds
Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis is facing his former team, whom he torched for 30 points and eight boards in the season opener, but I have a play to fade him on Monday.
Over his last seven games, Porzinigis has failed to clear 7.5 rebounds in each of them, and he only grabbed eight in the season opener when the Knicks shot a brutal 37.1 percent from the field.
New York ranks No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding percentage by a wide margin, so I don’t see Porzingis killing the team on the glass tonight.
Jalen Brunson OVER 22.5 Points
After seeing his points prop hover at 24.5 or 25.5 recently, Brunson has finally dropped back down to 22.5 after scoring 20, 25 and seven points in the last three games.
Brunson went off in the first quarter on Sunday, scoring 13 points on his way to a 20-point game, but Tom Thibodeau (smartly) rested his star point guard for the entire fourth quarter with New York up big on Sunday.
A fresher Brunson is a great sign for the Kncks, and JB has cleared this prop line in four games this season. He only scored 15 (on 6-of-21 shooting) in the team’s season opener vs. Boston, but he’s been much more efficient since then.
I think this is a buy-low chance on the Knicks star guard.
Jaylen Brown OVER 2.5 Turnovers
So far this season, Jaylen Brown has four games with three or more turnovers and he’s averaging 2.4 turnovers per game for Boston.
I am worried about him against this Knicks defense that ranks second in the league in defensive rating and forces 14.9 turnovers per game this season.
Brown turned it over twice in the opener, and he has cleared this prop in three of his last four games. I’ll fade him tonight.
