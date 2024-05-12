Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 (Pascal Siakam Will Thrive Again)
By Peter Dewey
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have played three thrilling games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, and it’s allowed for some players to shine in the prop market.
With OG Anunoby out for New York, there are plenty of ways to play this game – for both teams – especially when it comes to Anunoby’s primary matchup, Pascal Siakam.
Here’s how I’m betting on the prop market for Game 4 of this series:
Knicks vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-142)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
- Josh Hart OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-130)
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pascal Siakam OVER 21.5 Points (-142)
Pascal Siakam played just over 30 minutes in Game 3 due to foul trouble, but he dominated the Knicks in their first game in this series without Anunoby, scoring 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting.
To put it simply, Precious Achiuwa was not quick enough to handle Siakam, and Josh Hart’s lack of size was exposed on post ups.
Siakam also went to the line for nine free throws in Game 3, making seven of them. I expect the Pacers to look to exploit this matchup again in Game 4.
Jalen Brunson OVER 32.5 Points (-115)
Jalen Brunson’s points prop had soared as high as 37.5 after Game 1 of this series, but a foot injury has clearly limited him in the last two games.
Still, Brunson played over 38 minutes in Game 3 and took 26 shots, a sign that he’s going to have plenty of usage again in Game 4.
This postseason, the All-Star guard is averaging 34.6 points per game on 27.2 shot attempts. I expect him to bounce back after one of his worst games of this run for New York.
Josh Hart OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Josh Hart finished with 10 points, 18 rebounds and four assists (32 PRA) in Game 3, but I think he’s worth a shot in the prop given his rebounding prowess – especially with Anunoby out.
Hart has at least 13 rebounds in seven of his nine games this postseason, averaging 17.1 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, which easily clears this prop.
He did have a down scoring game in Game 3, but that was a result of Donte DiVincenzo having a career night. With this number dropping from 35.5 to 33.5, I think it’s time to jump back on Hart on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
