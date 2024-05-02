Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs. Sixers Game 6 (Back Jalen Brunson’s Assist Prop)
Breaking down the best prop bets in the NBA playoffs for Game 6 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
By Peter Dewey
Tyrese Maxey and Jalen Brunson have traded some impressive scoring games in the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers playoff series, and there’s a way to bet on both guards in tonight’s Game 6…
… with some NBA props!
Philly is favored by three in this matchup, but with so much at stake on both sides I think we see the stars play some major minutes for the second straight game.
Maxey is coming off 46 points in Game 5 while Brunson had 40, but there is a different way that I want to bet on the Knicks’ point guard in Game 6.
Plus, there’s a rebounding prop for Joel Embiid that may be worth taking in this matchup given his issues getting off the ground due to his knee injury.
Let’s jump into how to bet on the Knicks-Sixers Game 6 clash:
Knicks vs. Sixers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points
- Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists
- Joel Embiid UNDER 10.5 Rebounds
Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points
Tyrese Maxey has scored over 26.5 points in three of the five games in this series, but he’s yet to do it in a matchup in Philadelphia.
I think that changes tonight.
The Knicks have struggled to contain Maxey all series (he’s averaging 32.4 points per game), and the Sixers star was around this prop number all season long, averaging 25.9 points per contest.
Maxey’s usage has been huge in the playoffs, as he’s taken 21 or more shots in every game while playing 44.9 minutes per game. Since he rarely sits, bettors won’t have to worry about long stretches where Maxey isn’t getting shots.
Until the Knicks prove they can slow down the All-Star point guard, he’s a must-bet on this points prop.
Jalen Brunson OVER 7.5 Assists
Brunson is averaging 8.4 assists per game in this series, but he’s only cleared this prop two times – racking up double-digit assists in both games that were in Philly.
The lefty guard has the ball in his hands more than anyone in the NBA this postseason (he’s posted the highest usage rate), which is a great sign for his chances to pick up assists.
Brunson is fourth in the NBA in potential assists (14.0 per game) so far this postseason, so asking him to pick up eight is certainly possible.
If Philly tries to get the ball out of his hands, expect Brunson to lean on his teammates in Game 6.
Joel Embiid UNDER 10.5 Rebounds
For the first time in this series, Joel Embiid grabbed more than 10 rebounds in Game 5, picking up 16 in Philly’s overtime win.
In that game, Embiid played a series-high 47:46, but he’s been close to 40-44 minutes through the first four games of the series.
I’m fading him here, as the Knicks have controlled the glass for much of the series and Embiid hasn’t had much of an impact on the offensive glass, grabbing just one offensive rebound in the two games in Philly (Games 3 and 4).
Don’t fall in love with the reigning MVPs rebound numbers just because of one good game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.