Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Knicks vs Warriors: Target Andrew Wiggins to do it all
The New York Knicks go on the road to face the Golden State Warriors tonight. It is their second matchup of the year with the Warriors winning the last game 110-99.
I am looking at the Warriors' offense for tonight's game to see who can break through against the Knicks' second-ranked scoring defense. And who for the Knicks will be able to step up tonight in the second half of a back-to-back?
If you want to bet on tonight's action, be sure to take advantage of this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users who sign up for an account using the link below will receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first $5 wager.
Best Prop Bets for Knicks vs Warriors
- Jonathan Kuminga OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
- Andrew Wiggins OVER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Josh Hart OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds
Jonathan Kuminga OVER 20.5 Points and Assists
Kuminga has grown into one of the best players on the Warriors right in front of our eyes and that will only continue to show in the betting world.
In the last 10 games, he has gone over 20.5 PAs nine times and that includes a six-game streak he is currently on. He has also hit the over on this prop in 14 of the 20 games (70%).
The increase in production we are seeing is from Kuminga finally coming into his own and it shows in all facets of his game. He has exceeded 25.5 PRA's in 10 of his last 12 games at home, with an average of 29.1 PRA's per game at the Chase Center. I like him to continue the streak he is on, even against a stout Knicks defense.
Andrew Wiggins OVER 17.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Wiggins has had a similar improvement as Kuminga, finding more consistency within the Warriors' offense.
In the last 10 games, he has gone over 17.5 PRA's eight times, and in the last 20 games has hit over 16 times (80%). Over the last 11 games, he is averaging 2.8 assists per game and has logged more than 12.5 PAs in 12 of his last 15 games (16.1 PAs per game).
Wiggins is getting off to quick starts as he has exceeded 9 PRA's in the first half in 11 of his last 12 home games. (averaging 11.6 PRA's in the first half). Expect him to start strong and finish strong so he can cash the over for us tonight.
Josh Hart OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds
With Randle still out with a shoulder injury and the Warriors coming in as a middle-of-the-pack rebounding team, I think Hart will be able to put together 23 PRs
Josh Hart has exceeded 21.5 PRs in 11 of his last 12 games and is averaging 27.1 PRs during that stretch. The line has inched up a bit — now sitting at 22.5 — but he has been so dominant as of late I still like his chances.
On the road, Hart has rebounded extremely well, averaging 12.1 rebounds in six of his last seven games. So even with the line movement, I expect Hart to go over again tonight.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.