Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Lakers vs. Suns (How to Bet LeBron, Bradley Beal)
LeBron James and Bradley Beal are elite prop targets on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James will take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in a prop bettor’s paradise on Friday night.
Bradley Beal is back in the lineup for the Suns, and he’s one of the three players I’m targeting in the prop market tonight. With LeBron and the Lakers looking to bounce back from a bad loss to Houston, I think this ends up being one of the best games on the slate on Friday.
Lakers vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Austin Reaves OVER 13.5 Points
- Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
- LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points
Austin Reaves OVER 13.5 Points
Reaves has cleared this total in three of his last four games, and he looked to be in rhythm before putting up a clunker against Houston (seven points).
On the season, Reaves is averaging 13.1 points per game, but he could be due for some positive shooting regression – he’s just 41.6 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from 3 this season – on Friday.
I’ll take a shot on Reaves with Anthony Davis (questionable) still banged up.
Bradley Beal OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
This is just the second game of the season for Beal, who could be on a minutes limit again on Friday.
However, I was encouraged by his usage from beyond the arc, taking six shots and hitting three for the Suns. Beal took 12 shots overall, but his only makes came from deep.
I expect him to lean on the long-range jumper, especially if he gets the looks, on Friday night.
LeBron James OVER 23.5 Points
This is a big game for the Lakers and James, and I expect him to show up – just like he did in the fourth quarter of the team’s win over Phoenix earlier this season.
LeBron is averaging 24.4 points per game this season while shooting 55.9 percent from the field, and I think he can clear 23.5 points for the fifth time this season and the fourth time in his last five games.
The Suns don’t have a ton of elite defenders to put on James, and he had 21 in the first meeting between these teams despite taking just 14 shots. He’s taken 15 or more in every game (but the loss to Houston) since then.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.