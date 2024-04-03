Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Lakers vs. Wizards: 'Don’t be that Team'
Expect Lakers superstars to shine on Wednesday night.
Wednesday is redemption day!
0-3 last night was completely despicable, bringing us to .500 on the season. I'm looking to bounce back in a big way tonight, and I've got two player props to do that!
The Los Angeles Lakers travel to Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. While the Wizards are lacking reasons to play, this is a game that the Lakers desperately need to make a push for a better spot in the play-in tournament in the Western Conference of the NBA.
In a game that is so important for the Lakers season, I have full confidence that the team's top players will show up to get the job done. Let's break down the plays and win some money!
Best Prop Bets for Lakers vs Wizards
- Davis over 24.5 points
- Russell over 5.5 assists
Anthony Davis OVER 24.5 Points
This is an amazing matchup for Davis, in a game that presents such favorable dynamics for a player of his caliber. A total set at 234, the highest in the NBA today, and a significant 13-point spread, indicate a potentially high-scoring affair where the Lakers are expected to perform well. The Wizard’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in defending the interior as they allow the second most points per game to centers, play into Davis’ strengths as a dominant force in the paint.
Additionally, Davis has historically dominated the Wizards, going over this line in all four games he's played against them as a Laker. His recent encounters with the Wizards have been particularly impressive, with standout performances of 55 points in 2022, and 40 points earlier this season.
The main area of concern tonight lies in the fact that Davis is in the second half of a back-to-back. Fortunately, Davis has historically also performed very well throughout the season with no rest between games, averaging 26.3 points per game, and recording 40, 28, and 37-point performances in his last three instances. When playing away games with nonrest, he elevates his performance even further, averaging 31.5 points per game. Davis only logged 27 minutes last night, so he should be well-rested and ready to deliver a strong performance tonight.
Don’t overthink this one. Davis is one of the best bigs in the league, taking on one of the worst teams, in a game with so much on the line. He will dominate on Wednesday night.
D’Angelo Russell OVER 5.5 Assists
If Davis is going to go over his line, then someone is going to have to go over their assists line to get him there, and I believe that will be D’Angelo Russell tonight. The Wizards’ defensive deficiencies, particularly in allowing the 5th most assists to the point guard position, present an advantageous matchup for Russell to exploit and capitalize on this vulnerability.
Russell has surpassed this line in 70% of games, and particularly excels on the road, averaging 7.1 assists per game. This gives us a nice discount on his line, which all things considered, should be higher.
The uncertain status of LeBron James adds another dimension to Russell’s potential. I fully expect James to suit up, as he’s worn the questionable tag all season, but it’s something to keep an eye on, especially in a back-to-back. This could give Russell an increased role in playmaking, leading to an increased surge in assists.
Russell has cleared this line in 18 out of 23 games (78 percent), when logging 30+ minutes on the road this year. Although it's a 13-point spread tonight, the Wizards haven’t lost by more than 13 in 7 straight home games, meaning this game should stay close enough for Russell to find the volume he needs to clear this line with ease.