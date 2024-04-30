Best NBA prop bets today for Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 5 (Bet on Paolo Banchero)
NBA player props, best bets and betting preview for Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic.
By Reed Wallach
The Magic and Cavaliers meet in a pivotal Game 5 on Tuesday night and we are eyeing the player prop market to share some of our favorite bets.
Following a dominant Paolo Banchero performance in Game 3, he cooled off in Game 4, but I'm banking on him finding his elite form in Game 5 on the road in Cleveland given his massive usage rate. Further, Jarrett Allen should stuff the stat sheet back in Cleveland, but I can't say the same for his struggling teammate, Darius Garland.
Here's our three favorite player prop bets for Magic vs. Cavaliers in Game 5:
Best NBA Player Props for Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 5
- Jarrett Allen OVER 28.5 Points + Rebounds
- Paolo Banchero OVER 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
- Darius Garland UNDER 6.5 Assists
Jarrett Allen OVER 28.5 Points + Rebounds
Allen has been dominant in this series, averaging 17 points and nearly 14 rebounds through four games.
Back at home in Cleveland, I believe the Cavs look to make more of a point to clean the glass after the team was -33 in terms of rebounding margin in the two games in Orlando.
Allen's rebounding numbers dropped to 17 total boards in Orlando after playing less than 30 minutes in each game due to blowouts, but back at home, I believe we see a better all around effort and his minutes mirror more of the first two games. In those two games, he played at least 35 minutes in both and grabbed 38 total rebounds.
Paolo Banchero OVER 33.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists
Banchero has only gone over this mark in two of the four games, but I believe he can fill it up in Game 5 mainly due to his sky high usage rate.
The second year pro has a usage rate of 32.1% this series, up from 29.7% in the regular season. He is being tasked with creating shots for not only himself but the rest of the roster, and the mid-series emergence of Franz Wagner will mean less attention devoted to him.
Banchero has more than eight potential assists and 16 rebound chances per NBA.com's player tracking which goes with his more than 21 points per game. The volume is there for him, and I think he puts it all together after a quiet Game 4.
Darius Garland UNDER 6.5 Assists
Garland's been incredibly quiet this series, especially in Orlando, combining for 19 points and 12 assists while shooting below 39% from the floor. His usage is lower than the regular season, down from 25% to 20% and I'm going to fade his assist prop on Tuesday.
While he is leading Cleveland in potential assists with 11 per game, I believe that if the Cavs look to get Garland going its as a scorer with Donovan Mitchell creating shots as more of a playmaker (eight potential assists in this series).
After eight assists in Game 1, he has totals of four, six and six since.
The games have been low scoring, which means less assist opportunities, and I expect that continues again in Game 5.
