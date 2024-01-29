Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Magic vs Mavericks: Target Luka Doncic in the opening quarter
The Dallas Mavericks and Orlando Magic play each other in a battle of the eighth seeds tonight. The Mavericks won the last matchup 117-102, with Luka Doncic scoring 29 points. Dallas looks to stop a three-game home skid and the Magic will try to turn things around after going 3-7 in their last 10 games.
Can Luka Doncic continue his tear or will this streaky Magic team be able to stop him behind the defense of Paolo Banchero?
If you want to get in on the action, be sure to sign up for an account at Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, Caesars will cover your first bet for you, up to $1,000!
Best Player Props for Magic vs. Mavericks
- Luka Doncic UNDER 10.5 First Quarter Points
- Franz Wagner OVER 1.5 Three Pointers MADE
- Paolo Banchero UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Luke Doncic UNDER 10.5 First Quarter Points
Doncic is averaging 10.2 points in the first quarter of his last five games but if you remove his first quarter (18 points) from his 73-point game last Friday, he is averaging 8.3 points.
And among those last five games, he has not hit 11 points in four of them. Paolo Banchero, who should be the main defender on Doncic, is 44th in the league (top 10%) in defensive win shares.
The Magic are also the third-best defensive-rebounding team in the NBA, allowing for fewer second-chance opportunities. Meanwhile, Dallas is fourth in the league in second-chance points so it is a strength-on-strength bout that should favor the squad that is not playing their third game in four nights (Magic).
Franz Wagner OVER 1.5 Three Pointers MADE
Since Wagner's return from injury he has not his total points line, but in that same span he has hit this three-pointer made line in each of those four games.
In three of the games he hit two long-range shots and in the other he hit four, so it is feasible that he gets this on the hook tonight.
But the reason for optimism outside of the trend is that we have not seen a game that Wagner is capable of since he has returned to the court. For the season he is averaging 1.5 threes per game and is attempting 4.9 per game.
Paolo Banchero UNDER 37.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Banchero is getting some love on his PRA's line after his last two games hovered right at the 37.5 mark. In the last two games, he has logged 37 and 38 PRA's respectively.
But the cause for an underprojection is that in the last five games he has gone under in four of them. And in the last 10, he has gone under nine times with four of those games coming in at under 30 PRA's.
Also, after an initial hot streak to start the month, Banchero's shooting has come back down to Earth. For January, he is shooting 42.3% from the floor and 33.8% from three. If his point total is kept in check, the under is the play here.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.