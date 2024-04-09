Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Magic vs. Rockets: Fade Franz on Tuesday Night
Expect the Rockets to hold Wagner to a minimal role in tonight's matchup.
The Orlando Magic travel to the Toyota Center tonight to take on the Houston Rockets in what should be a very entertaining matchup in NBA action.
As the regular season nears its end and teams vie for playoff positioning, games tend to become more closely contested and intense, and that is exactly what I'm expecting tonight. While the Rockets may have already been eliminated from playoff contention, they are still a young and competitive team, that won't want to just roll over and let teams beat them.
On the other side of the court is the Magic, who need every inch in the Eastern Conference playoff race, and we'll have a lot to play for tonight.
I have two spots I love in tonight's competitive action, so let's break it down for you and win some money!
Best Prop Bets for Magic v Rockets
- Franz Wagner UNDER 27.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
- Fred VanVleet OVER 14.5 Points
Franz Wager UNDER 27.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists
I don’t know why Wagner’s PRA line is still this high. He’s failed to clear this threshold in 8 of his last 10 games, and against the Rockets earlier this season, he managed only 25 PRA. He’s not clearing this line regularly, and couldn’t do so against the same opponent as tonight’s matchup, already this season, which gives us a really good betting spot.
Moreover, the Rockets may be eliminated from playoff contention, but they still present a tough matchup for small forwards and shooting guards, the positions typically occupied by Wager. Their defensive prowess in these positions should make it very difficult for Wagner to generate scoring opportunities and contribute across points, rebounds, and assists.
Additionally, Wagner is coming off an injury in the last game, which raises questions about his physical condition. While he still may be forced to play due to the importance of the game in the playoff seeding race, there’s a chance he may not be at full health, potentially impacting his performance on the court.
Taking all of these factors into account, I don’t see a scenario in which Wagner will go over his line of 27.5 PRA, so we’re riding with the under against the Rockets.
Fred VanVleet OVER 14.5 Points
VanVleet may not be the same player he was on the Toronto Raptors championship team, but he’s still producing at a high rate and playing great basketball. Renowned as one of the premier three-point shooters in the league, VanVleet averages an impressive 7.9 attempts per game, indicating his propensity for generating scoring opportunities from beyond the arc.
With many books already adjusting this line to 15.5 points, we can already see there is an upward trend in bookmakers' confidence and growing expectations for his offensive output tonight.
Additionally, VanVleet’s substantial average of 35.5 minutes per game at home underscores his integral role in his team’s success, providing ample opportunity for him to contribute offensively, against a team like the Magic, who have proven to be vulnerable to opposing guards.
The minutes and volume will be there tonight for VanVleet, we just need him to make his shots, and if he does, I have full confidence he’ll soar over this line on home court.
