Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs Celtics: Target Luka Doncic's OVER in Points and Assists
The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics who are winners of nine straight.
The main headline for tonight is whether Luka Doncic will play after dealing with an ankle injury. As of right now he is a game-time decision and participated in the shoot-around so it looks like he will give it a go.
So will Doncic still be a reliable play tonight? Or will we turn to the Celtics players as we wait for that game-time decision?
Best Prop Bets for Mavericks vs Celtics
- Luka Doncic OVER 40.5 Points and Assists
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
- Derrick White OVER 0.5 Blocks
Luka Doncic OVER 40.5 Points and Assists
Whenever a Doncic prop is mentioned it is pretty much always in reference to taking the over. In the last 10 games he has hit the over on 40.5 PA's seven times and for the season he hits the mark 69% of the time.
In the previous matchup against Boston he tallied 33 points and 13 assists and in the last two contests he has had games of 30 points and 16 assists and 45 points 14 assists. There is serious potential he just blows this prop out of the water.
I'll take my chances tonight with the NBA's leading scorer (34.4) who is also third in assists (9.7) to hit the over on PA's, even with a bum ankle.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 Three-Pointers MADE
Porzingis has been a quiet sharpshooter this season and most bettors, unless you have been living under a rock, are aware.
He is shooting 37% from three on the season and is attempting five long-range shots per game. Porzingis has made at least two three-pointers in 11 of the last 13 games.
In his last game he only made one three-pointer against the Philadelphia 76ers but he also only took 2 shots from beyond the arc which was his lowest total in over a month. If he gets the proper amount of attempts (4.8 in the month of February) this play is essentially automatic.
Derrick White OVER 0.5 Blocks
White's defense has been superb once again this year and tonight should be no different. He has gotten at least one block in 14 of the last 17 games and is averaging 1.2 blocks per game.
His steals and blocks line (1.5) might also be a good play tonight against the Mavericks who are third in the NBA in turnovers with 12.4 turnovers per game.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.