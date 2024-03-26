Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs Kings: Look for De'Aaron Fox to Score
Here's why you should bet on De'Aaron Fox in tonight' Kings-Mavs game!
The Dallas Mavericks face off tonight against the Sacramento Kings with everything to play for. Currently, the Kings win the head-to-head tiebreaker (2-0) over the Mavericks, slotting them into the sixth seed.
Tonight, things could begin to change (these teams play again in a few days) so I am looking for the best players to shine in a regular season game that could feel like the playoffs.
Best Prop Bets for Mavericks vs Kings
- De'Aaron Fox OVER 25.5 Points
- Luka Doncic UNDER 4.5 Turnovers
De'Aaron Fox OVER 25.5 Points
Fox is the player I am focusing in on for the Kings. Not because of his recent success with this points line, but because of his past success against the Mavericks defense.
He has gone over 25.5 points in six straight games against the Mavericks, scoring 44, 33, 36, 28, 30 and 34 points. In those games he also shot at a high volume logging 31, 16, 23, 26, 20 and 24 field goal attempts.
Also generally speaking, I trust this spot for Fox. The Mavericks are the 21st-ranked scoring defense in the NBA with 116.9 points allowed per game. And Fox is also shooting 20.9 field goals per game, 7.7 of which are threes.
Luka Doncic UNDER 4.5 Turnovers
It is no secret Doncic has been a usage — and production — machine for the Mavericks this season. And with that, turnovers are bound to come, but this line is just too high.
In the last five games he has gone under four times and he has gone under 4.5 turnovers in his last three games against the Kings.
It's also not like the Kings are world-beaters on defense. They are 18th in scoring defense and only force the 19th-most turnovers against opposing point guards. I think he will be able to keep it under control tonight and take care of the rock.
