Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 2 (Fade Luka Doncic Amidst Injury)
By Peter Dewey
Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks was a nice test to see how these teams match up, and it gives us plenty of insight to use in the prop market in Game 2.
After OKC won easily (117-95) in Game 1, oddsmakers have moved this spread in the Thunder’s favor (OKC -5), but it's still expected to be a close game, which would certainly help some overs in the prop market. Both teams emptied their benches in the final minutes of the fourth quarter on Tuesday with the game out of hand.
Oklahoma City has been elite defensively this postseason (and really all season long) allowing less than 100 points in each of its five playoff games.
How does that impact the betting market for Game 2?
Here are my three favorite props to bet – all on star players – in Game 2 of the Mavericks-Thunder series:
Mavericks vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
- Luka Doncic UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
- Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 Points
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
Luka Doncic UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made
Luka Doncic is shooting just 22.7 percent from beyond the arc this postseason, and he hasn’t cleared 3.5 made 3-pointers since Game 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers.
It’s not for a lack of trying – Doncic is attempting 10.7 shots from 3 per game this postseason – but a knee injury has certainly limited the Dallas star and his ability to gain separation on offense.
Lu Dort did a great job on Doncic in Game 1, and the Mavs star shot just 1-for-8 from 3 and 6-for-19 from the field. This isn’t the first time that Dort has dominated defensively, as Brandon Ingram shot just 11-for-33 in the first round when guarded by the Thunder stopper.
Even with his massive usage, I can’t get behind Luka at this number given his recent shooting struggles.
Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 Points
Since Doncic is clearly not at 100 percent, Kyrie Irving has to carry more of the offensive load for the Mavericks, something he didn’t do in Game 1.
Irving attempted just 14 shots – his lowest of the playoffs so far – and still scored 20 points in 37 minutes for the Mavs.
I expect Jason Kidd to attempt to get his star guard involved more in the offense, especially since the Mavs could use Irving’s playmaking as well. So far in seven playoff games, Kyrie has 24 or more points three times, averaging 25.6 points per game.
I think he’ll clear this prop with a little more usage in Game 2.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nearly had a triple-double in Game 1, finishing with 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
It was the third straight playoff game that he’s registered over 11.5 rebounds and assists, and the MVP candidate is averaging 6.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this postseason.
While I don’t expect another near triple-double, I do think 11.5 rebounds and assists is a favorable line for SGA, who averaged 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game during the regular season.
For a player who has the ball a ton – and plays a lot of minutes – Gilgeous-Alexander is a safer bet in this prop on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.