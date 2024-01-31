Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Mavericks vs Timberwolves: Tim Hardaway Jr. is the last man standing
The top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic tonight. The Timberwolves are 22-8 in Western Conference games while the Mavericks are 18-17 in Western Conference games.
The Mavericks are coming off a 16-point comeback win over the Magic and the Timberwolves just defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-101 the other night.
With Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic already ruled out, will Tim Hardaway Jr. surprise us? Or will Karl Anthony-Towns and Anthony Edwards take care of business at home?
Best Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs Mavericks
- Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 23.5 Points
- Rudy Gobert OVER 0.5 Assists
- Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
Tim Hardaway Jr. OVER 23.5 Points
With Doncic and Irving both in street clothes tonight, it is Hardaway Jr.'s timtimees to shine. Over the last nine games he is averaging 23.7 points per game, and that is with Doncic and Irving in and out of the lineup.
Over the last 10 games, Hardaway Jr. has averaged 34.8 minutes per game, which is 4.6 more than his season average. He also gives himself plenty of chances as he has taken 16 or more shots in seven of the last nine games. And during that same stretch, he has made at least 3 three-pointers in all but one game.
The bottom line here is that with Irving and Doncic both out tonight, Hardaway will be the first man called upon to fill the massive void the Mavericks have so target his over.
Rudy Gobert OVER 0.5 Assists
A Rudy Gobert assists line might not be for everybody but he has cashed the over in each of his last eight games. In the last five games he logged 1 assist in each contest but before that, he had games of 2,4 and 2 assists.
For January, Gobert is averaging 1.1 assists and for the season he is averaging 1.2 assists. But if you are still concerned, I will leave you with this: he has gone over 0.5 assists in 35 of 46 games this season, which is a whopping 76% of the time.
Anthony Edwards OVER 28.5 Points
The stage is set for an easy win for the Timberwolves tonight. As mentioned earlier, the Mavericks are missing some key players, and Minnesota looks to be out in full force tonight.
It should be a stress-free night for Edwards as he will probably be able to get whatever he wants and will not have to worry about the outcome.
In the season series against Dallas, Edwards is averaging 29.7 points per game and is shooting 45% from three. Look for him to continue that tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.