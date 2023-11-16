Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nets vs. Heat (Cameron Johnson’s Usage is Eye Opening)
Breaking down the best NBA prop bets for the Miami Heat-Brooklyn Nets matchup on Thursday, Nov. 16.
By Peter Dewey
The Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are both missing players on Thursday night, but all that does for bettors is open up more opportunities in the prop market.
There is one Heat youngster who has been thriving with Tyler Herro sidelined, and I have a prop for him on Thursday’s two-game slate.
Plus, Jimmy Butler may be a little overvalued in the market while sharpshooter Cameron Johnson could be in line for a big game.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Let’s dive into the prop market for this standalone NBA game on NBA TV.
Nets vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets Today
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 8.5 Points
- Jimmy Butler UNDER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds
- Cameron Johnson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Jaime Jaquez Jr. OVER 8.5 Points
Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has taken on a bigger role in games that Tyler Herro has missed, and I believe that will continue on Thursday, even with Caleb Martin returning to the lineup.
In the last three games with Herro out, Jaquez has attempted 17, 10, and 13 shots – scoring 20, 11, and 17 points in those games. He’s also played over 32 minutes in each of those contests.
Erik Spoelstra clearly trusts the rookie, and it’s worth noting that Jaquez cleared this line in his three previous games before Herro went down with an ankle injury. He’s a great bet at this number.
Jimmy Butler UNDER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds
This may seem like a surprising bet for Jimmy Butler, but the Heat star has only cleared 11.5 assists and rebounds one time this season, and it came in the season opener.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Butler is averaging 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, which is well short of where his prop is set tonight.
He’s also failed to pick up at least 11 assists and rebounds in every game since the season opener, so asking him to hit 12 on Thursday night seems like a lot.
Cameron Johnson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made
Since returning from an injury, sharpshooter Cameron Johnson has been taking 3s at a rapid rate.
He’s attempted six, 11, and seven shots from beyond the arc in his last three games, hitting eight threes across those contests.
Miami ranks 25th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game (13.7) and the Nets are fifth in the NBA in 3-pointers attempted per game. This matchup is a perfect recipe for Johnson to go OVER this number.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.