Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs. Blazers: Aaron Gordon's Passing Will Deliver
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Nuggets-Blazers matchup on Sunday night.
The defending champion Denver Nuggets welcome the Portland Trail Blazers into town tonight.
The Trailblazers are 6-27 against Western Conference opponents and the Nuggets are on six-game home winning streak. The Nuggets are currently favored by 14.5 points and this is the second game between these teams in three nights.
Will Nikola Jokic and company be able to run back the 120-108 win from the other night? Or will a Blazers team who is missing Shaedon Sharpe, and potentially Jerami Grant and Malcolm Brogdon, find a way to get it done?
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Blazers
- Aaron Gordon OVER 2.5 Assists
- Deandre Ayton OVER 13.5 Points
- Nikola Jokic Triple-Double
Aaron Gordon OVER 2.5 Assists
Gordon's passing is starting to come along in the Nuggets offense as the season continues. Over the last five games, he is averaging 3.6 assists per contest. Among the last 10 games he has only has one game with under two assists.
With Nikola Jokic finally looking like himself after getting over back spasms, it is no coincidence Gordon has tallied 12 dimes over his last couple of games.
Look for more of the same tonight if everybody plays (which they are on track to do).
Deandre Ayton OVER 13.5 Points
Over his last five games, Ayton has gone over 13.5 points four times with the only time he went under being against the Nuggets two nights ago.
That game was a dissapointing showing for Ayton as he only scored eight points and took only seven shots. With Grant and Sharpe both out it was an opportunity that Ayton did not take advantage of.
But this game might be different. Grant is a game-time decision, along with Brogdon, so scoring is going to have fall on somebody and why can it not be Ayton?
As mentioned briefly, Ayton is actually hitting the over on his points line. Over the last six games he has gone over five times and in the last 20 games he has a hit rate of 55% and is averaging 14.2 points per game. I think he picks up the slack tonight.
Nikola Jokic Triple-Double
Jokic had a monster game against the Trail Blazers on Friday night logging 27 points, 22 rebounds and 12 assists.
Now, it is tough to replicate those numbers against the same team just a few days later but Jokic has been red hot and it seems like the back issues he was dealing with are long gone.
Over the last five games he has had three triple-doubles, and with no sign of healthy scratches, the Joker will have all of his weapons on the court with him to reach double-digit assists.
And that is really the most important part. In the 19 games where Jokic has double-digit assists, he has finished with a triple-double in 15 of them. I'll take those chances with plus-money on the table.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Patrick Previty's NBA betting record here.