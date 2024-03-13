Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs Heat: Look For Jimmy Butler To Lead The Way
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat tonight for the second time in as many weeks. The Nuggets won the last matchup 103-97.
Tonight, with the Heat fighting for postseason position and the Nuggets on a three-game winning streak, I think we are looking at another close one.
As far as the player prop market is concerned, both defenses are stout and there is a lot of gameplay available to look at within the past year. With that, I have honed in on Jimmy Butler, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray.
Best Prop Bets for Nuggets vs Heat
- Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points and Assists
- Michael Porter Jr. OVER 4.5 First Quarter Points
- Jamal Murray UNDER 0.5 Block
Jimmy Butler OVER 26.5 Points and Assists
I am looking for Butler to lead the way tonight to help the Heat get back on track after losing three straight games.
In his last 10 games he has gone over 26.5 PAs in eight games and has done it in three of the last five games against the Nuggets.
Despite the Nuggets having one of the best defenses against opposing small forwards, I still believe Butler will be able to find his way. Tyler Herro is out tonight so hopefully that means a little extra can fall on Butler's shoulders.
In the previous matchup, Butler did come up short on his PA's line but he logged 40 minutes. I think he'll have another big workload today and make the over.
Michael Porter Jr. OVER 4.5 First Quarter Points
Porter Jr. has been money to open games as of late. In his last 10 games, he has gotten at least five points in nine games and that includes a current six-game streak.
The Nuggets have also asked him to do more as of late. His points per game average is up by over three points in the last 10 games.
And for most players, the Heat would not be a good matchup but he has had success against them. In their last game he had 30 points — and more importantly nine in the first quarter.
Jamal Murray UNDER 0.5 Block
With the NBA re-defining blocks, the lines have been a bit off for players but Murray has been consistent so I am giving it a shot tonight.
He has not recorded a block in four of his last five games, seven of his last 10 games, and in the last seven games against the Heat, which dates back to 2022.
The Heat are also middle of the road (13th) in blocks allowed so I don't see Murray getting one tonight.
