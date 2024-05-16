Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6 (Trust Aaron Gordon in Closeout Game)
By Reed Wallach
The Nuggets have turned this second round series on its head in quick fashion, rattling off three straight wins to seize control of its matchup against the Timberwolves.
Denver will go for its fourth straight win over Minnesota and close the series out on the road, and I’m eyeing role players like Aaron Gordon and Cristian Braun to continue to stuff the stat sheet as my favorite Nuggets player props.
Meanwhile, I’m eyeing a fade of Anthony Edwards, who saw his production drop with Mike Conley missing Game 5 due to injury.
Here’s my favorite player props for the potential closeout game in Minnesota.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Best Player Props for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 6
- Aaron Gordon OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Anthony Edwards UNDER 41.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
- Christian Braun OVER 11.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Aaron Gordon OVER 24.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
On its surface, the numbers show that Gordon is more likely than not to cover this number.
He has gone over in three of five games this series, and over in half of the four meetings in the regular season, giving us a grand total of five of nine games.
Now, for the on-court handicap.
Gordon has been at the center of this series as his ball handling has been a release valve for the Nuggets offense, and it’s been his work with Nikola Jokic as both a finisher and a facilitator that has unlocked the defending champions offense.
He has done it all this series, averaging more than 17 points with five rebounds and four assists. Even being limited to four minutes in the first quarter due to two quick fouls, Gordon played 34 minutes and combined for 33 PRA.
I’ll back him to go over yet again.
Anthony Edwards UNDER 41.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
The loss of Mike Conley due to injury played a significant role in Game 5 as the Timberwolves didn’t have another reliable ball handler to open up driving lanes for Edwards, who had scored 44 points in Game 4.
Edwards scored 18 points with four rebounds and nine assists while shooting 33% from the floor. The Nuggets sold out to stop him, and nobody else made Denver pay.
Ahead of Game 5, Conley is questionable with what’s being deemed a soleus strain (which is the same injury that has plagued Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis this postseason), so his status is truly up in the air.
Even if he plays, I’m not expecting Conley to be close to 100%, and that’ll mean that the Nuggets can continue to hone its defensive focus in on Edwards.
Edwards needs to score to get to this quote. In the three games he failed to score 40-plus points, he has gone under by at least five PRA.
Christian Braun OVER 11.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Braun has closed the past two games for the Nuggets, seeing his minutes go up in a big way, pushing the mid-to-high 20’s now. Braun is a willing rebounder, a fantastic cutter and finisher around the rim and a capable 3-point shooter and has fit in nicely around the Nuggets core rotation as Michael Porter Jr. has been passed over late in games.
Braun has scored in double figures in the last two games, and I like him to clear this combined prop in Game 6 with another healthy serving of minutes.
