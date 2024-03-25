Best NBA Prop Bets Today for Pacers vs. Clippers: Look for Pascal Siakam's Rebounding and Passing
The Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Clippers face off tonight for the second and final time this season. It will be hard to top their last matchup which included 278 total points and ended with the Clippers winning 151-127.
Things to note: Russell Westbrook has been cleared to return but remains a game-time decision, PJ Tucker is also a game-time decision and the Pacers and Clippers are both in the thick of postseason races.
When looking at the player prop market, I like Pascal Siakam to continue his hot streak and I think Paul George will have success regardless of the insertion of Westbrook into the lineup.
Best Prop Bets for Pacers vs Clippers
- Pascal Siakam OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
- Pascal Siakam OVER 7.5 Rebounds
- Paul George OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
Pascal Siakam OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists
Siakam has gone over 11.5 RA's in seven straight games and is averaging 13.2 RA's in the last five games.
Not only have his rebounding numbers been stout — 11.8 boards per game over the last five games — but he has been getting a lot of chances for assists. For the season he is averaging 7.8 potential assists per game and the Clippers give up the 11th-most assists to opposing power forwards.
Pascal Siakam OVER 7.5 Rebounds
To go along with his RA's prop, I am also taking the over on Siakam's rebounding line at 7.5.
He does have a difficult matchup against the Clippers who are a good rebounding team but they are in the middle of the pack when it comes to giving up rebounds to the power forward position.
Siakam is also really good on the road as he has hit the over on this prop in 15 of his last 19 road games.
Paul George OVER 32.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists
George loves to go over this PRA's prop as he has gone over in eight of the last 10 games and in each of the last two games against the Pacers.
The matchup against the Pacers is favorable as they give up the fourth-most points per game in the NBA, the third-most points to small forwards, fifth-most rebounds to small forwards and the 16th-most assists to small forwards.
Even with Westbrook's possible return, I think the Pacers defense is too weak for me not to play this line tonight.
